ARSENAL VISIT ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 24, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Liverpool Host Brentford This Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday Morning Multi-Match Window

NBC Sports’ Presentation of Premier League’s Opening Weekend is Most Watched on Record in U.S.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 22, 2024 – Arsenal visit Aston Villa this Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Manchester United (7:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock). At 10 a.m. ET, five matches are presented live exclusively on Peacock: Crystal Palace v. West Ham, Fulham v. Leicester City, Manchester City v. Ipswich, Southampton v. Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham v. Everton. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on USA Network and Telemundo, Aston Villa, who topped West Ham, 2-1, in their season opener, host Arsenal, as the Gunners come off a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Villa Park. Goal Zone follows Aston Villa-Arsenal at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock, followed by two matches live exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Chelsea.

This weekend’s coverage concludes with Liverpool hosting Brentford on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from Anfield. Goal Zone follows Liverpool-Brentford at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Ahmed Fareed hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IS MOST WATCHED ON RECORD IN U.S.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the Premier League’s first matchweek of the 2024-25 season is the most-watched opening weekend on record in the United States , according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The opening weekend averaged 820,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital platforms from Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18. Click here for more.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss strong opening performances from Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Aug. 24 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 7:30 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester United Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 10 a.m. Fulham v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Ipswich Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 10 a.m. Southampton v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Everton Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 24 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sat., Aug. 24 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Aug. 25 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. Newcastle Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Chelsea Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 11 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Brentford Peacock, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 25 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock

