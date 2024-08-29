BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT IS BACK! DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPION MICHIGAN HOSTS FRESNO STATE THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 31 AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 29, 2024 – The 2023 CFP National Champion Michigan Wolverines open their title defense against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the season debut of NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night this Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan

The Wolverines, who are ranked No. 9 in the AP preseason poll, are coming off their first National Championship since 1997, as they defeated Washington, 34-13, in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship to complete an undefeated season. Following three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances (2021-23), Michigan opens the 2024 campaign under new head coach Sherrone Moore, who takes over after Jim Harbaugh was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fresno State finished last season with a 9-4 record, including a 37-10 victory over New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl. Mikey Keene, a 2024 Preseason All-Mountain West selection, returns as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback this season after passing for 2,976 yards with 24 touchdowns in 11 starts last season.

Frenso State-Michigan will be called from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., by NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst. Eagle and Tappen return to the gridiron following roles on NBCUniversal’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage, while Blackledge begins his 31st season calling college football games.

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach, with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on-site in Ann Arbor – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date

Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at Michigan NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 Noon Rhode Island at Minnesota Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Nebraska NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 10 p.m. Boise State at Oregon Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Noon Central Michigan at Illinois Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Washington State at Washington Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. Indiana at UCLA NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

