CNBC & SPORTSENGINE PLAY TEAM UP FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2025 BABE RUTH LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

CNBC to Air U.S. and International Championship Games on Aug. 15, With World Championship Game Scheduled for Aug. 16

World Series & Regional Play-in Games Being Streamed Live on the SportsEngine Play Youth Sports Streaming Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn./ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (Aug. 12, 2025) – Leading business and financial news network CNBC and youth sports streaming service SportsEnginePlay will offer live television and streaming coverage of the Babe Ruth League’s 2025 Cal Ripken Major 12/70 World Series, as well as its regional playoff games, to audiences across the U.S. throughout July and August.

The Babe Ruth League Major 12/70 World Series, featuring the most-experienced players within the national Babe Ruth League footprint under the age of 12, will be televised nationally for the first time since 2008. CNBC will provide live coverage of all three championships from the iconic fields at Ballparks of America in Branson, Mo. The U.S. Championship will air on Friday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the International Championship at 10 p.m. ET. CNBC will televise the World Championship live on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

All three championship games also will be streamed simultaneously by SportsEngine Play, the new and rapidly growing youth sports streaming platform. Additionally, and leading up to the Championships, SportsEngine Play is livestreaming select regional playoff games, representing a variety of both baseball and softball divisions within Babe Ruth League – many determining which teams will advance to the World Series Championship games in Branson.

“The collaboration between CNBC and SportsEngine Play is significant and will elevate the Babe Ruth World Series experience for fans and families nationwide like never before,” said Will McIntosh, President of NBC Sports Next, the technology division within NBC Sports Group. “We’re excited to showcase the action and tell the stories of these young athletes who are competing at the pinnacle of their sport.”

“We’re proud to bring the energy and tradition of the Babe Ruth League World Series back to fans through this unprecedented partnership,” said Steven Tellefsen, President & CEO, Babe Ruth League, Inc. “Additionally, our ongoing collaboration with SportsEngine will ensure that our players now, and in the future, will be seen, supported and celebrated like never before.”

The World Series events in 2025 are a component of a multi-year partnership. Beginning in 2026, SportsEngine Play will stream tournament games from all eight Babe Ruth League regions, as well as the championship games of the Babe Ruth Major 12/70 World Series. The partnership also will include SportsEngine HQ, a leader in technology services for youth and amateur sports, which will continue to provide Babe Ruth League with team-management technology, safety services, and streaming.

SportsEngine technology serves thousands of small and medium-sized youth sports organizations, tournaments, the Governing Body community, professional sports leagues, and over 1,000 municipalities with its cutting-edge suite of technology solutions to dramatically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes.

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play is the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of families and fans with events, games and tournaments featuring young athletes. The platform serves a constantly growing list of sports facilities nationwide and is constantly adding new competitive content through acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire.

