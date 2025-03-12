 Skip navigation
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 16, AT 9:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
BIG TEN AND BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS BEGIN TOMORROW, WED., MARCH 12 ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING RECORD 19 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT GAMES ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEK
NBC SPORTS SURROUNDS 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WITH COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 23, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF IMSA TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING PRESENTED EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Published March 12, 2025 02:51 PM

Peacock to Exclusively Stream Flag-to-Flag Coverage of Entire 12-Hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Race Beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, and Nick Tandy Scheduled to Compete

Leigh Diffey, Calvin Fish, and Townsend Bell Lead NBC Sports’ Eight-Person IMSA Coverage Team

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 12, 2025 – NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race from Sebring International Raceway in Florida this Saturday, March 15, with all 12 hours streaming exclusively on Peacock for the first time starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The 73rd edition of the race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers competing across four separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Highlighting the field is 2025 Rolex 24 At Daytona winner Nick Tandy, who can become the 13th driver in history to win Rolex 24 At Daytona, Sebring, and Le Mans overall, three-time Sebring winner Jordan Taylor, four-time Sebring winner Antonio Garcia, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, three-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, as well as Romain Grosjean, Felipe Nasr, and Sebastien Bourdais.

NBC Sports will utilize eight of its motorsports commentators, analysts, and reporters for the prestigious race, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey alongside 1990 Rolex 24 winner, former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish, and 2014 Rolex 24 winner and analyst Townsend Bell. Fish and Bell both won the Twelve Hours of Sebring in 1990 and 2012, respectively.

Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters. Brian Till and Dave Burns will also serve as commentators during the endurance race.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including the Six Hours of The Glen on June 22. Click here for more information on the 2025 schedule.

In addition to comprehensive Twelve Hours of Sebring coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the Ford Mustang Challenge races tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET and Friday at 10:15 a.m. ET, the Porsche Carrera Cup races tomorrow at 4:50 p.m. ET and Friday at 6:10 p.m. ET, and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo races tomorrow at 5:50 p.m. ET and Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Additionally, Peacock will present exclusive streaming coverage of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 on Friday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying will stream exclusively on Peacock on Friday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey, Brian Till, Dave Burns
  • Analysts: Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell
  • Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner

TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING LIVE PEACOCK SCHEDULE

Date
Race
Time (ET)
Platform
Thurs., March 13
Ford Mustang Challenge
1-1:50 p.m.
Peacock

Porsche Carrera Cup
4:50-5:35 p.m.
Peacock

Lamborghini Super Trofeo
5:50-6:45 p.m.
Peacock
Fri., March 14
Ford Mustang Challenge
10:15-11:05 a.m.
Peacock

WeatherTech Qualifying
11:20 a.m.-12:55 p.m.
Peacock

Alan Jay Automotive Network 120
2:10-4:15 p.m.
Peacock

Lamborghini Super Trofeo
5-5:55 p.m.
Peacock

Porsche Carrera Cup
6:10-6:55 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., March 15
Twelve Hours of Sebring
10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--