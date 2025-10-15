Enjoy Basketball Partners with NBC Sports, Bringing Top NBA Creator Kenny Beecham to its Platforms Ahead of Historic Return of NBA

Enjoy Basketball Podcasts will Air on NBC-Owned Channels

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 15, 2025 – Enjoy Basketball, the digital media and lifestyle company co-founded by YouTube creator Kenny Beecham, today announced a partnership with NBC Sports, to bring its popular basketball podcasts to NBCUniversal’s streaming channels, Peacock, and NBC Sports NOW.

Beginning October 20, three of the top Enjoy Basketball podcasts—including its flagship program Numbers on The Board, Small Ball with Kenny Beecham, and T’d Up with Pierre Andresen—will air as part of “The Enjoy Basketball Hour,” a newly created weekday programming block from 12–1 p.m. ET on NBC Sports NOW. The channel is available on Peacock, the NBC Sports app, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, and more. The podcasts will be offered on-demand on Peacock and will appear in full on YouTube after the live broadcast.

The partnership marks the first time NBC Sports has partnered with a creator-led media company to produce original NBA programming, underscoring the network’s commitment to embracing digital voices shaping the modern basketball conversation.

Kenny Beecham joins as a digital voice for the next generation of fans, bridging the culture of online basketball storytelling with NBC Sports’ storied legacy.

“It’s surreal to be part of the NBA’s return to NBC, a network that defined basketball for an entire generation,” said Kenny Beecham, co-founder of Enjoy Basketball. “Our goal at Enjoy has always been to bring fans closer to the game through conversation, community, and creativity—and this partnership allows us to do that on a bigger stage than ever before.”

“Kenny brings a fresh, digital-first perspective that perfectly complements our legendary lineup of former players,” said Alexa Maremaa, Coordinating Producer, Digital Content at NBC Sports. “Through Enjoy Basketball, he’s built a powerful brand that has an unmatched ability to connect with younger fans and online communities. We’re thrilled to bring both his voice and the Enjoy platform to our coverage. This partnership reflects our commitment to honoring the game’s history while embracing its future.”

Beecham first rose to prominence through his YouTube channel, KOT4Q, where he blended play-along NBA 2K content with commentary he describes as “friendship packaged as sports.” What began as a personal channel quickly grew into a powerful digital presence, with Beecham amassing a community of over 4 million followers across platforms and building a business Enjoy Basketball, centered around content, evolving from creator to entrepreneur.In 2025, Beecham interviewed NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Numbers on the Board and hosted ESPN’s digital coverage of the NBA Draft alongside veteran commentator Brian Windhorst.

On July 24, 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement granting NBC, Peacock, Sky Sports, and Telemundo rights to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff games beginning with the 2025–26 season. The NBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock marks the first time in over two decades that basketball fans will once again hear the legendary “Roundball Rock” theme.

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Luka Dončić are among the stars who will launch the NBA’s long-awaited return to NBC -- and its debut on Peacock -- on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with an NBA Tip-Off doubleheader.

NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus. NBC Sports NOW’s week day programming features PFT Live (7-9 a.m. ET), The Dan Patrick Show (9 a.m.-Noon ET), The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (1-4 p.m. ET), Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (5-6 p.m. ET) and Chris Simms Unbuttoned (6-7 p.m. ET).

ABOUT ENJOY BASKETBALL

Enjoy Basketball redefines sports media for Gen Z and Millennial audiences.Co-founded by creator Kenny Beecham and brothers Cole and Cody Hock of Up North Management Group, Enjoy Basketball is a next-generation media and lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting the game through content, community, and culture.

With four digital shows and podcasts—including Numbers on the Board, Small Ball with Kenny Beecham, T’d Up with Pierre Andresen, and WAGTalk—as well as lifestyle apparel, product drops, and live events, Enjoy reaches millions of fans across platforms and generates over 120 million monthly content impressions.

Through partnerships with NBC Sports, Fanatics, and other leading brands, Enjoy Basketball continues to bridge the worlds of creator-led storytelling, sports culture, and commerce—bringing positivity, authenticity, and creativity to basketball fans everywhere.

More at @EnjoyBball and www.enjoybball.com.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.