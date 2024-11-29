FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND “EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL CAST” TO STREAM LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FOR TEXANS-CHIEFS MATCHUP ON SATURDAY, DEC. 21, AT 1 P.M. ET

EA SPORTS Madden NFL Reimagines Live Football with Immersive, Data-Driven Alternate Broadcast Blending Video Game and Live Action for a Unique Viewing Experience, Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

“Madden NFL Cast” Complements Traditional Coverage of Texans-Chiefs, Which Begins at Noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 on NBC and Peacock with Special Football Night in America

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 28, 2024 – NBC Sports and Peacock will collaborate with the National Football League, EA SPORTS, and Genius Sports to present a first-of-its-kind EA SPORTS Madden NFL Cast of the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday, Dec 21 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively streaming on Peacock. The Madden NFL Cast was announced tonight on NBC and Peacock at halftime of Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers – the third game in the NFL’s “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.”

Blending video game elements and live action, the stream will be an immersive, data-powered live football experience that injects Madden NFL’s unique brand elements as animated overlays. Featuring live EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 graphics, route trees, play cards and player ratings, the Madden NFL Cast will transform football strategy, information and IQ for viewers, enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ next generation data and AI platform. GeniusIQ combines real-time data insights with fully branded animations, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

The live stream, available exclusively on Peacock, will feature a dedicated commentary team with NBC Sports’ Paul Burmeister handling play-by-play; former NFL quarterback, YouTuber and Madden NFL expert Kurt Benkert utilizing graphic overlays to discuss and predict play options; and six-time Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Ochocinco – who frequently discussed his own Madden rating in production meetings with John Madden – serving as a real-time player “ratings adjuster.” Also joining the production will be pro Madden NFL player Henry Leverette, who won the Ultimate Madden Bowl championship ring in February, and is the first player in Madden NFL Championship Series history to reach $1 million in career earnings.

Eleven players on the Texans and Chiefs rosters have a Madden rating above 90, highlighted by Kansas City stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who were two of only six players to begin this NFL season in the “Madden 99 Club” with 99 overall ratings. Houston tackle Laremy Tunsil (95 rating) and running back Joe Mixon (93) are the top Texans in Madden ratings.

“We are excited to work with the NFL, EA SPORTS, and Genius Sports to offer fans the ability to watch Madden NFL come to life like never before exclusively on Peacock, which has established itself as a home for premium live sports and innovative viewing experiences. This first-ever Madden NFL Cast marks a new milestone as Peacock’s first sports alt-cast,” said NBC Sports’ Executive Producer of NFL Fred Gaudelli, who was the lead producer for John Madden’s final seven seasons in the broadcast booth (2002-05 at ABC, 2006-08 at NBC). “Not only are the Texans and Chiefs in first place in their respective divisions, but they have star players at multiple positions whose avatars will help us analyze the game’s biggest plays through the Madden NFL 25 lens. It has long been a point of pride for John and the Madden family that their video game has helped generations of fans and gamers learn and enjoy football, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition.”

“We are constantly looking for exciting and innovative ways to present our game, and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring together the Madden game, our Next Gen Stats platform and NBC Sports’ incredible production to create an entirely new way to experience an NFL game on Peacock,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President, Media Distribution. “The Madden game franchise has had an indelible impact on generations of football fans and gamers alike, and we look forward to honoring that legacy with this unique broadcast of a crucial matchup with postseason implications.”

“At EA SPORTS, we’re always exploring innovative ways to bring fans closer to the game they love, and the Madden NFL Cast is a groundbreaking step in that direction,” said Andrea Hopelain, GM & SVP, Publishing, EA SPORTS. “By merging the excitement of live NFL action with the immersive possibilities of augmented reality, we’re redefining how fans experience football. Partnering with NBC Sports, Peacock, the NFL, and Genius Sports on this initiative allows us to deliver a dynamic broadcast that showcases the power of Madden NFL in a whole new way outside the game.”

“We’re delighted to be working alongside the NFL, NBC Sports, Peacock and EA Sports to help deliver the first-of-its-kind Madden branded alternate broadcast,” said Steve Bornstein, President, North America at Genius Sports. “Leveraging GeniusIQ’s groundbreaking technology and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the Madden NFL Cast is a fully immersive viewing experience designed to engage a whole new generation of fans.”

The Madden NFL Cast will be produced by Steve Greenberg and directed by Geoff Butler.

The Madden NFL Cast follows several notable sports industry milestones on Peacock this year, including the record-setting Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card Game last January; the first-ever NFL game in Brazil that streamed exclusively on Peacock; and the critically acclaimed viewing experience for the 2024 Paris Olympics, highlighted by fan-favorite show Gold Zone and product features like the Gen AI-powered “Your Daily Olympic Recap” and Multiview, which will be available for select Premier League matches beginning December 4.

NBC Sports’ award-winning Texans-Chiefs coverage will also be presented on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET across NBC, Peacock, and Universo, with a special Football Night in America at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Execution of the Madden NFL Cast is weather dependent given visibility required.

