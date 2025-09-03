“GOLF CHANNEL GAMES” – FEATURING RORY MCILROY AND SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER – LIVE PRIMETIME COMPETITION WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, ON GOLF CHANNEL AND USA NETWORK

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to Compete Head-to-Head and Captain Two Four-Man Teams in Rapid-Fire Golf Competition

Never-Before-Seen Format Will Feature Timed Drive Chip & Putt, 14-Club Challenge, Timed Shootout, and Captains’ Challenge

Hosted at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla., Live in Primetime Under the Lights on Golf Channel and USA Network

Emmy-Award Winners Mark Loomis (Producer) and Jeff Jastrow (Director) Will Produce Coverage of the Golf Channel Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 3, 2025 – Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will compete head-to-head and captain two teams of world-class players at the “Golf Channel Games,” a new, rapid-fire golf competition live in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network on Wednesday, December 17, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, in Jupiter, Fla.

McIlroy and Scheffler will lead two four-man teams at the Golf Channel Games in the following timed and strategy-focused challenges under the pressure of the clock and the primetime lights:

Timed Drive, Chip, & Putt – Players compete solo in the three precision-based disciplines – drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin, and hole a certain number of feet of putts – as quickly as possible.



– Players compete solo in the three precision-based disciplines – drive a total number of yards, chip within a certain proximity to the pin, and hole a certain number of feet of putts – as quickly as possible. 14-Club Challenge – Two Players, One Bag – One player from each team will square off in the 14-Club Challenge, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs, seven shots per player – and once a club is used, it’s out. All eight players will participate – four total matchups.



– One player from each team will square off in the 14-Club Challenge, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs, seven shots per player – and once a club is used, it’s out. All eight players will participate – four total matchups. Timed Shootout – A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee (1), in the fairway (1), and around the green (2). Finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time...the clock is running!



– A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee (1), in the fairway (1), and around the green (2). Finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time...the clock is running! Captains’ Challenge – Rory vs. Scottie – Each player hits from predetermined locations. Shots will include a 100-yard wedge, 50-yard pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 50-ft putt, and 10-ft putt. The lowest total distance from the hole for the combined shots wins.



“Our goal at VERSANT is to drive innovation from the strengths of our businesses,” said Tom Knapp, EVP Golf & General Manager, Golf Channel. “With that in mind, we wanted to create a new golf event that was highly competitive, showcasing the best players in the world hitting specific shots and plotting strategy with a running clock. To have the opportunity to create an annual, end-of-season golf event which includes Rory & Scottie at one of South Florida’s premier golf clubs, has been a treat. It should be fun.”

“The Golf Channel Games bring a fresh approach to golf, inspired by events like the NFL Combine and All-Star Games from top professional leagues,” said McIlroy. “They give players the chance to showcase their skills across unique challenges and offer fans a new way to enjoy the game in the postseason. I am looking forward to competing in this new, fun format.”

“The Golf Channel Games will be a great mix of skill, strategy, and pressure,” said Scheffler. “This will be a brand new way for the players and the fans to experience the game of golf. Everyone knows how competitive we are and I think the Golf Channel Games will be an innovative competition that will engage the viewers. I’m excited to be a part of this.”

Additional details regarding the Golf Channel Games – including the six remaining players slated to compete alongside McIlroy and Scheffler – will be announced in the coming weeks.

Emmy-award winners Mark Loomis (producer) and Jeff Jastrow (director) will lead Golf Channel’s production of the Golf Channel Games, which were created in partnership with EverWonder Studio and producer Bryan Zuriff. The Golf Channel Games are being launched in association with PGA TOUR Studios.

About Golf Channel

Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network which was founded in 1995 – delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming. Golf Channel features more live coverage of the sport than all other U.S. television networks combined , including events across the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, USGA, R&A, DP World Tour, NCAA, and the Olympics, as well as news coverage via live morning programming and tentpole studio shows including Golf Today, Golf Central and the network’s critically-acclaimed Live From on-site pre- and post-round show at high-profile golf events.

About VERSANT

VERSANT, Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) planned spin-off, will be a leading independent publicly traded media company comprised of most of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and SportsEngine. The well-capitalized company will have significant scale as a pure-play set of assets anchored by leading news, sports and entertainment content. The spin-off is expected to be completed during 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.

About Trump Golf

Trump Golf is home to a collection of the world’s most iconic golf destinations, with several consistently ranked among the “Top 100” globally. Renowned for hosting prestigious professional tournaments, Trump Golf boasts championship courses designed by leading architects, state-of-the-art practice facilities and world-class amenities.

Beyond the course, members and guests enjoy exclusive experiences, from fine dining and spa services to curated social and family events. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Trump Golf continues to set the standard for luxury golf worldwide.

###