GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTS “GOOD GOOD GOLFNOW DESERT KNOCKOUT” LIVE IN PRIMETIME THIS WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5, AT 8 P.M. ET

Knockout Format Features Six Two-Person Teams Including Good Good Golf’s Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark, eSports Legend and Golf Enthusiast Nadeshot, Content Creator Zach King, and Comedian Andrew Santino

Wednesday Night’s Golf Central from WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale to Provide Live Look-Ins Leading Into Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout

Coverage from Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz., Begins on Good Good Golf’s YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. ET, Leading into Exclusive GOLF Channel Coverage at 8 p.m. ET

Broadcast Team Features George Savaricas with Johnson Wagner and Karol Priscilla

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 3, 2025 – Knockout-style golf makes its national TV debut live under the lights in primetime this week when GOLF Channel presents the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout presented by Underdog on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET, from Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz.

The Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout will feature 12 players split into six teams of two in a double-knockout format. The field features members of Good Good Golf – including NCAA champion Brad Dalke, Garrett Clark, and Bubbie Broders – as well as eSports legend and golf enthusiast Nadeshot, content creator Zach King, and comedian Andrew Santino. In the knockout format, the group plays successive holes and eliminates the worst score until a winner is determined.

George Savaricas will call the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout alongside on-course reporters Johnson Wagner and Karol Priscilla.

The Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout begins live at 7 p.m. ET on Good Good Golf’s YouTube channel before live coverage transitions exclusively to GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, Wednesday’s live 6:30 p.m. ET edition of Golf Central from the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale will feature live look-ins from Grass Clippings.

Last year, GOLF Channel and Good Good Golf kicked off their partnership with a pair of events; the Good Good Desert Open at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills – the home of the Grass League – and the Good Good Midwest Open at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

GOOD GOOD GOLFNOW DESERT OPEN FIELD



Garrett Clark

Brad Dalke

Matt Scharff

Stephen Castaneda

Bubbie Broders

Malosi Togisala

Micah Morris

Mason Nutt

Cole Lantz

Andrew Santino

Nadeshot

Zach King

ABOUT GOOD GOOD GOLF

Good Good Golf is an omnichannel entertainment platform designed to share the game of golf with anyone. The Good Good content-to-commerce model is a fusion of innovative content, top-of-the-line products, and exclusive events – designed to create an experience that inspires, educates, and motivates people of all age groups and skill levels to pick up a club and enjoy the game of golf. In short, we make playing golf a fun, comfortable, inclusive, and rewarding experience.

ABOUT GOLF & NBC SPORTS

Anchored by GOLF Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network co-founded by Arnold Palmer and Joe Gibbs in 1995 – NBC Sports delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming; technology; and services around the sport of golf. GOLF Channel and USA Network feature more live coverage of the sport than all other U.S. television networks combined, including global tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, NCAA, USGA Championships – including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open – Olympics, The Ryder Cup and The Presidents Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. 24/7 live streaming can be accessed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as exclusive content on Peacock.

NBC Sports Next, the sports and technology services division of NBC Sports, complements NBC Sports and GOLF Channel’s comprehensive golf coverage by reaching millions of consumers via GolfNow, the leading online tee-time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits.

