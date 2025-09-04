GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF GOOD GOOD GOLF’S “KING OF THE MOUNTAIN” BRACKET CHALLENGE TODAY AT 4 P.M. ET, FEATURING 16 CREATORS COMPETING AT KEMPER LAKES IN CHICAGO

Bracket Challenge Features Eight Teams of Two Competing in Single-Elimination Scramble Stroke Play Matches

Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, Matt Scharff, Stephen Castaneda, Bubbie Broders, and More Expected to Compete

Latest Good Good Golf Live Event Held in Partnership with GOLF Channel; Todd Lewis and Good Good Golf’s Blake Mullen to Call Action with On-Course Reporters Emma Carpenter and Karol Priscilla

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 4, 2025 – GOLF Channel presents live coverage of Good Good Golf’s “King of the Mountain” bracket challenge today at 4 p.m. ET, featuring 16 top golf creators competing in a single-elimination team scramble stroke play tournament from Chicago’s Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

The first-of-its-kind event features eight teams of two in a win-and-advance tournament to crown the champions. Teams expected to compete include: Garrett Clark/Paige Spiranac, Brad Dalke/ Tania Tare, Matt Scharff/Cailyn Henderson, Malosi Togisala/Hailey Ostrom, Stephen Castaneda/Savannah Carlson, Sean Walsh/Sara Winter, Bubbie Broders/Alexis Miestowski, and John McCarthy/Marissa Wenzler. The bracket and first round matchups :

The first round of the tournament features head-to-head, two-hole matchups on holes 10-11, while the semi-finals, featuring the remaining four teams, will be contested over holes 12-14. Ties in both rounds will be decided by a chip-off.

The final match will be a four-hole scramble from holes 15-18 with a tie decided by a playoff on the 18th hole. The winning team will receive $50,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.

GOLF Channel’s live coverage features Todd Lewis alongside Good Good Golf’s Blake Mullen with on-course reporters Emma Carpenter and Karol Priscilla.

As part of an extended partnership, the “King of the Mountain” challenge is the fifth Good Good Golf event to be held in conjunction with GOLF Channel, including the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout, the Good Good Desert Open, and the Good Good Midwest Open.

