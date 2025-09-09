 Skip navigation
“HERE COME THE IRISH!” – NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF 35TH SEASON OF NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL AS NO. 8 FIGHTING IRISH HOST NO. 16 TEXAS A&M THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published September 9, 2025 12:25 PM

NBC Sports Has Presented Every Notre Dame Football Regular-Season Home Game Since 1991

Fighting Irish are 171-57-1 on Notre Dame on NBC Since it Began in 1991 (.749 Win Percentage)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 9, 2025 – NBC Sports kicks off its 35th season as the exclusive home of all Notre Dame regular-season home football games with a matchup of Associated Press Top 20 teams this Saturday, Sept. 13, as the No. 8 Fighting Irish host the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On September 7, 1991, the Fighting Irish defeated in-state rival Indiana, 49-27, marking the first of Notre Dame’s 229 consecutive regular-season home games presented by NBC Sports. Since then, the Fighting Irish are 171-57-1 on Notre Dame on NBC (.749 win percentage).

From play-by-play voices such as Dick Enberg and Tom Hammond to Mike Tirico and Dan Hicks, to the “Game of the Century” against Florida State in 1993, historic matchups in “college football’s greatest intersectional rivalry” against USC, and the unforgettable overtime win against No. 1 Clemson in 2020, to numerous star players such as Jerome Bettis, Kyle Hamilton, Quenton Nelson, Brady Quinn, Golden Tate, Manti Te’o, Justin Tuck, and more, NBC Sports has been there to capture all of the blue and gold action from South Bend over the past three-and-a-half-decades.

In those first 34 seasons, Notre Dame has played historic rivals Navy and USC the most times (17), with Stanford (15), Boston College (14), and Purdue (13) rounding out the top five.

NOTRE DAME ON NBC FACTS & FIGURES

  • The original Notre Dame on NBC announce team in 1991 featured play-by-play caller Dick Enberg and analysts Bill Walsh with reporter John Dockery.

ND 1991.png

Dick Enberg and Bill Walsh during the first-ever Notre Dame on NBC broadcast on Sept. 7, 1991

  • The current team consists of Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett, and Zora Stephenson.
  • Analysts who have called Fighting Irish games on NBC include current Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, Doug Flutie, Todd Christensen, Randy Cross, Pat Haden, and Mike Mayock.
  • The most watched game in Notre Dame on NBC history was the “Game of the Century” between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993, which delivered an audience of 22.02 million viewers.
  • The third-most watched game was the epic overtime win over No. 1 undefeated Clemson on Nov. 7, 2020, which delivered an audience of 10.38 million viewers. The legendary game was Notre Dame’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team since the “Game of the Century” in 1993.
  • Since the 2021 season, there has been an annual Peacock-exclusive game, with the Fighting Irish 3-1 in those matchups.

NOTRE DAME ON NBC STATS

ON THE SCREEN

Most-Watched Notre Dame on NBC Games


Date
Opponent
Viewers (Millions)
Score
1.
Nov. 13, 1993
Florida State
22.02
31-24 (W)
2.
Sept. 23, 2023
Ohio State
10.6
17-14 (L)
3.
Nov. 7, 2020
Clemson
10.38
47-40 (W)
4.
Sept. 10, 1994
Michigan
10.10
26-24 (L)
5.
Oct. 15, 2005
USC
10.07
34-31 (L)

ON THE FIELD

NBC Sports has presented 229 regular-season Notre Dame Football games since NBC’s Notre Dame package debuted on Sept. 7, 1991. Among the notable facts and figures:

13 “Home” Venues

Venue
Location
Games
Notre Dame Stadium
South Bend, Ind.
212
Yankee Stadium
The Bronx, N.Y.
3
Alltel Stadium
Jacksonville, Fla.
2
Alamodome
San Antonio, Texas
2
Cotton Bowl
Dallas, Texas
2
Allegiant Stadium
Paradise, Nev.
1
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas
1
Aviva Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
1
FedEx Field (Northwest Stadium)
Landover, Md.
1
Fenway Park
Boston, Mass.
1
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Ind.
1
Soldier Field
Chicago, Ill.
1
Sun Devil Stadium
Tempe, Ariz.
1

Most Games by Opponent


Opponent
Games
1.
Navy
17

USC
17
3.
Stanford
15
4.
Boston College
14
5.
Purdue
13

Highest Winning Percentage by Head Coach on Notre Dame on NBC


Head Coach
Record
Win Pct.
Years
1.
Brian Kelly
70-14
.833
2010-2021
2.
Marcus Freeman
17-4
.809
2022-Present
3.
Lou Holtz
29-9-1
.756
1991-1996
4.
Bob Davie
24-8
.750
1997-2001
5.
Charlie Weis
20-14
.588
2005-2009
6.
Tyrone Willingham
11-8
.579
2002-2004

Most Single-Game Passing Yards on Notre Dame on NBC


Player
Passing Yards
Opponent
Score
Date
1.
Brady Quinn
487
Michigan State
41-44 (L)
Sept. 17, 2005
2.
Brady Quinn
467
BYU
49-23 (W)
Oct. 22, 2005
3.
Jimmy Clausen
452
Navy
21-23 (L)
Nov. 7, 2009
4.
Brady Quinn
432
Purdue
16-41 (L)
Oct. 2, 2004
5.
Jimmy Clausen
422
Washington
37-30 (W)
Oct. 3, 2009

Most Single-Game Rushing Yards on Notre Dame on NBC


Player
Rushing Yards
Opponent
Score
Date
1.
Julius Jones
221
Navy
27-24 (W)
Nov. 8, 2003
2.
Reggie Brooks
205
Purdue
48-0 (W)
Sept. 26, 1992
3.
Josh Adams
202
N.C. State
35-14 (W)
Oct. 28, 2017
3.
Dexter Williams
202
Florida State
42-13 (W)
Nov. 10, 2018
5.
Kyren Williams
199
North Carolina
44-30 (W)
Oct. 30, 2021

Most Single-Game Receiving Yards on Notre Dame on NBC


Player
Receiving Yards
Opponent
Score
Date
1.
Golden Tate
244
Washington
37-30 (W)
Oct. 3, 2009
2.
Maurice Stovall
207
BYU
49-23 (W)
Oct. 22, 2005
3.
Michael Floyd
189
Nevada
35-0 (W)
Sept. 5, 2009
4.
Chase Claypool
180
Wake Forest
48-37 (W)
Nov. 4, 2017
5.
Jeff Samardzija
177
North Carolina
45-26 (W)
Nov. 4, 2006
  • Most Single-Game Sacks on Notre Dame on NBC: Jerry Tillery, 4.0, in a 38-17 win over Stanford on Sept. 29, 2018
  • Most Single-Game Tackles on Notre Dame on NBC: Manti Te’o, 21, in a 37-14 loss to Stanford on Sept. 25, 2010

