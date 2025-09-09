“HERE COME THE IRISH!” – NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF 35TH SEASON OF NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL AS NO. 8 FIGHTING IRISH HOST NO. 16 TEXAS A&M THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports Has Presented Every Notre Dame Football Regular-Season Home Game Since 1991

Fighting Irish are 171-57-1 on Notre Dame on NBC Since it Began in 1991 (.749 Win Percentage)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 9, 2025 – NBC Sports kicks off its 35th season as the exclusive home of all Notre Dame regular-season home football games with a matchup of Associated Press Top 20 teams this Saturday, Sept. 13, as the No. 8 Fighting Irish host the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On September 7, 1991, the Fighting Irish defeated in-state rival Indiana, 49-27, marking the first of Notre Dame’s 229 consecutive regular-season home games presented by NBC Sports . Since then, the Fighting Irish are 171-57-1 on Notre Dame on NBC (.749 win percentage).

From play-by-play voices such as Dick Enberg and Tom Hammond to Mike Tirico and Dan Hicks, to the “Game of the Century” against Florida State in 1993, historic matchups in “college football’s greatest intersectional rivalry” against USC, and the unforgettable overtime win against No. 1 Clemson in 2020, to numerous star players such as Jerome Bettis, Kyle Hamilton, Quenton Nelson, Brady Quinn, Golden Tate, Manti Te’o, Justin Tuck, and more, NBC Sports has been there to capture all of the blue and gold action from South Bend over the past three-and-a-half-decades.

In those first 34 seasons, Notre Dame has played historic rivals Navy and USC the most times (17), with Stanford (15), Boston College (14), and Purdue (13) rounding out the top five.

NOTRE DAME ON NBC FACTS & FIGURES

The original Notre Dame on NBC announce team in 1991 featured play-by-play caller Dick Enberg and analysts Bill Walsh with reporter John Dockery.

Dick Enberg and Bill Walsh during the first-ever Notre Dame on NBC broadcast on Sept. 7, 1991

The current team consists of Dan Hicks , Jason Garrett , and Zora Stephenson .

, , and . Analysts who have called Fighting Irish games on NBC include current Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth , Doug Flutie , Todd Christensen , Randy Cross , Pat Haden , and Mike Mayock .

analyst , , , , , and . The most watched game in Notre Dame on NBC history was the “Game of the Century” between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993, which delivered an audience of 22.02 million viewers.

history was the “Game of the Century” between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993, which delivered an audience of 22.02 million viewers. The third-most watched game was the epic overtime win over No. 1 undefeated Clemson on Nov. 7, 2020, which delivered an audience of 10.38 million viewers. The legendary game was Notre Dame’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team since the “Game of the Century” in 1993.

Since the 2021 season, there has been an annual Peacock-exclusive game, with the Fighting Irish 3-1 in those matchups.



NOTRE DAME ON NBC STATS

ON THE SCREEN

Most-Watched Notre Dame on NBC Games





Date

Opponent

Viewers (Millions)

Score

1.

Nov. 13, 1993

Florida State

22.02

31-24 (W)

2.

Sept. 23, 2023

Ohio State

10.6

17-14 (L)

3.

Nov. 7, 2020

Clemson

10.38

47-40 (W)

4.

Sept. 10, 1994

Michigan

10.10

26-24 (L)

5.

Oct. 15, 2005

USC

10.07

34-31 (L)



ON THE FIELD

NBC Sports has presented 229 regular-season Notre Dame Football games since NBC’s Notre Dame package debuted on Sept. 7, 1991. Among the notable facts and figures:

13 “Home” Venues



Venue

Location

Games

Notre Dame Stadium

South Bend, Ind.

212

Yankee Stadium

The Bronx, N.Y.

3

Alltel Stadium

Jacksonville, Fla.

2

Alamodome

San Antonio, Texas

2

Cotton Bowl

Dallas, Texas

2

Allegiant Stadium

Paradise, Nev.

1

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

1

Aviva Stadium

Dublin, Ireland

1

FedEx Field (Northwest Stadium)

Landover, Md.

1

Fenway Park

Boston, Mass.

1

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.

1

Soldier Field

Chicago, Ill.

1

Sun Devil Stadium

Tempe, Ariz.

1



Most Games by Opponent





Opponent

Games

1.

Navy

17



USC

17

3.

Stanford

15

4.

Boston College

14

5.

Purdue

13



Highest Winning Percentage by Head Coach on Notre Dame on NBC





Head Coach

Record

Win Pct.

Years

1.

Brian Kelly

70-14

.833

2010-2021

2.

Marcus Freeman

17-4

.809

2022-Present

3.

Lou Holtz

29-9-1

.756

1991-1996

4.

Bob Davie

24-8

.750

1997-2001

5.

Charlie Weis

20-14

.588

2005-2009

6.

Tyrone Willingham

11-8

.579

2002-2004



Most Single-Game Passing Yards on Notre Dame on NBC





Player

Passing Yards

Opponent

Score

Date

1.

Brady Quinn

487

Michigan State

41-44 (L)

Sept. 17, 2005

2.

Brady Quinn

467

BYU

49-23 (W)

Oct. 22, 2005

3.

Jimmy Clausen

452

Navy

21-23 (L)

Nov. 7, 2009

4.

Brady Quinn

432

Purdue

16-41 (L)

Oct. 2, 2004

5.

Jimmy Clausen

422

Washington

37-30 (W)

Oct. 3, 2009



Most Single-Game Rushing Yards on Notre Dame on NBC





Player

Rushing Yards

Opponent

Score

Date

1.

Julius Jones

221

Navy

27-24 (W)

Nov. 8, 2003

2.

Reggie Brooks

205

Purdue

48-0 (W)

Sept. 26, 1992

3.

Josh Adams

202

N.C. State

35-14 (W)

Oct. 28, 2017

3.

Dexter Williams

202

Florida State

42-13 (W)

Nov. 10, 2018

5.

Kyren Williams

199

North Carolina

44-30 (W)

Oct. 30, 2021



Most Single-Game Receiving Yards on Notre Dame on NBC





Player

Receiving Yards

Opponent

Score

Date

1.

Golden Tate

244

Washington

37-30 (W)

Oct. 3, 2009

2.

Maurice Stovall

207

BYU

49-23 (W)

Oct. 22, 2005

3.

Michael Floyd

189

Nevada

35-0 (W)

Sept. 5, 2009

4.

Chase Claypool

180

Wake Forest

48-37 (W)

Nov. 4, 2017

5.

Jeff Samardzija

177

North Carolina

45-26 (W)

Nov. 4, 2006



Most Single-Game Sacks on Notre Dame on NBC : Jerry Tillery , 4.0, in a 38-17 win over Stanford on Sept. 29, 2018

: , 4.0, in a 38-17 win over Stanford on Sept. 29, 2018 Most Single-Game Tackles on Notre Dame on NBC : Manti Te’o, 21, in a 37-14 loss to Stanford on Sept. 25, 2010

