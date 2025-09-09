“HERE COME THE IRISH!” – NBC SPORTS KICKS OFF 35TH SEASON OF NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL AS NO. 8 FIGHTING IRISH HOST NO. 16 TEXAS A&M THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports Has Presented Every Notre Dame Football Regular-Season Home Game Since 1991
Fighting Irish are 171-57-1 on Notre Dame on NBC Since it Began in 1991 (.749 Win Percentage)
STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 9, 2025 – NBC Sports kicks off its 35th season as the exclusive home of all Notre Dame regular-season home football games with a matchup of Associated Press Top 20 teams this Saturday, Sept. 13, as the No. 8 Fighting Irish host the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
On September 7, 1991, the Fighting Irish defeated in-state rival Indiana, 49-27, marking the first of Notre Dame’s 229 consecutive regular-season home games presented by NBC Sports. Since then, the Fighting Irish are 171-57-1 on Notre Dame on NBC (.749 win percentage).
From play-by-play voices such as Dick Enberg and Tom Hammond to Mike Tirico and Dan Hicks, to the “Game of the Century” against Florida State in 1993, historic matchups in “college football’s greatest intersectional rivalry” against USC, and the unforgettable overtime win against No. 1 Clemson in 2020, to numerous star players such as Jerome Bettis, Kyle Hamilton, Quenton Nelson, Brady Quinn, Golden Tate, Manti Te’o, Justin Tuck, and more, NBC Sports has been there to capture all of the blue and gold action from South Bend over the past three-and-a-half-decades.
In those first 34 seasons, Notre Dame has played historic rivals Navy and USC the most times (17), with Stanford (15), Boston College (14), and Purdue (13) rounding out the top five.
NOTRE DAME ON NBC FACTS & FIGURES
- The original Notre Dame on NBC announce team in 1991 featured play-by-play caller Dick Enberg and analysts Bill Walsh with reporter John Dockery.
Dick Enberg and Bill Walsh during the first-ever Notre Dame on NBC broadcast on Sept. 7, 1991
- The current team consists of Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett, and Zora Stephenson.
- Analysts who have called Fighting Irish games on NBC include current Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, Doug Flutie, Todd Christensen, Randy Cross, Pat Haden, and Mike Mayock.
- The most watched game in Notre Dame on NBC history was the “Game of the Century” between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Florida State on Nov. 13, 1993, which delivered an audience of 22.02 million viewers.
- The third-most watched game was the epic overtime win over No. 1 undefeated Clemson on Nov. 7, 2020, which delivered an audience of 10.38 million viewers. The legendary game was Notre Dame’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team since the “Game of the Century” in 1993.
- Since the 2021 season, there has been an annual Peacock-exclusive game, with the Fighting Irish 3-1 in those matchups.
NOTRE DAME ON NBC STATS
ON THE SCREEN
Most-Watched Notre Dame on NBC Games
|Date
|Opponent
|Viewers (Millions)
|Score
|1.
|Nov. 13, 1993
|Florida State
|22.02
|31-24 (W)
|2.
|Sept. 23, 2023
|Ohio State
|10.6
|17-14 (L)
|3.
|Nov. 7, 2020
|Clemson
|10.38
|47-40 (W)
|4.
|Sept. 10, 1994
|Michigan
|10.10
|26-24 (L)
|5.
|Oct. 15, 2005
|USC
|10.07
|34-31 (L)
ON THE FIELD
NBC Sports has presented 229 regular-season Notre Dame Football games since NBC’s Notre Dame package debuted on Sept. 7, 1991. Among the notable facts and figures:
13 “Home” Venues
|Venue
|Location
|Games
|Notre Dame Stadium
|South Bend, Ind.
|212
|Yankee Stadium
|The Bronx, N.Y.
|3
|Alltel Stadium
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|2
|Alamodome
|San Antonio, Texas
|2
|Cotton Bowl
|Dallas, Texas
|2
|Allegiant Stadium
|Paradise, Nev.
|1
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, Texas
|1
|Aviva Stadium
|Dublin, Ireland
|1
|FedEx Field (Northwest Stadium)
|Landover, Md.
|1
|Fenway Park
|Boston, Mass.
|1
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|1
|Soldier Field
|Chicago, Ill.
|1
|Sun Devil Stadium
|Tempe, Ariz.
|1
Most Games by Opponent
|Opponent
|Games
|1.
|Navy
|17
|
|USC
|17
|3.
|Stanford
|15
|4.
|Boston College
|14
|5.
|Purdue
|13
Highest Winning Percentage by Head Coach on Notre Dame on NBC
|Head Coach
|Record
|Win Pct.
|Years
|1.
|Brian Kelly
|70-14
|.833
|2010-2021
|2.
|Marcus Freeman
|17-4
|.809
|2022-Present
|3.
|Lou Holtz
|29-9-1
|.756
|1991-1996
|4.
|Bob Davie
|24-8
|.750
|1997-2001
|5.
|Charlie Weis
|20-14
|.588
|2005-2009
|6.
|Tyrone Willingham
|11-8
|.579
|2002-2004
Most Single-Game Passing Yards on Notre Dame on NBC
|Player
|Passing Yards
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|1.
|Brady Quinn
|487
|Michigan State
|41-44 (L)
|Sept. 17, 2005
|2.
|Brady Quinn
|467
|BYU
|49-23 (W)
|Oct. 22, 2005
|3.
|Jimmy Clausen
|452
|Navy
|21-23 (L)
|Nov. 7, 2009
|4.
|Brady Quinn
|432
|Purdue
|16-41 (L)
|Oct. 2, 2004
|5.
|Jimmy Clausen
|422
|Washington
|37-30 (W)
|Oct. 3, 2009
Most Single-Game Rushing Yards on Notre Dame on NBC
|Player
|Rushing Yards
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|1.
|Julius Jones
|221
|Navy
|27-24 (W)
|Nov. 8, 2003
|2.
|Reggie Brooks
|205
|Purdue
|48-0 (W)
|Sept. 26, 1992
|3.
|Josh Adams
|202
|N.C. State
|35-14 (W)
|Oct. 28, 2017
|3.
|Dexter Williams
|202
|Florida State
|42-13 (W)
|Nov. 10, 2018
|5.
|Kyren Williams
|199
|North Carolina
|44-30 (W)
|Oct. 30, 2021
Most Single-Game Receiving Yards on Notre Dame on NBC
|Player
|Receiving Yards
|Opponent
|Score
|Date
|1.
|Golden Tate
|244
|Washington
|37-30 (W)
|Oct. 3, 2009
|2.
|Maurice Stovall
|207
|BYU
|49-23 (W)
|Oct. 22, 2005
|3.
|Michael Floyd
|189
|Nevada
|35-0 (W)
|Sept. 5, 2009
|4.
|Chase Claypool
|180
|Wake Forest
|48-37 (W)
|Nov. 4, 2017
|5.
|Jeff Samardzija
|177
|North Carolina
|45-26 (W)
|Nov. 4, 2006
- Most Single-Game Sacks on Notre Dame on NBC: Jerry Tillery, 4.0, in a 38-17 win over Stanford on Sept. 29, 2018
- Most Single-Game Tackles on Notre Dame on NBC: Manti Te’o, 21, in a 37-14 loss to Stanford on Sept. 25, 2010
