HORSE RACING’S “1/ST RACING TOUR PRESENTED BY MYRACEHORSE” LIVE THIS SAT., FEB. 1 AT 4 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Eight Live Races from Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park Headlined by Holy Bull Stakes (G3) and Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3)

Britney Eurton Hosts Coverage with Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Michelle Yu, and Matt Bernier

Citizen Bull, 17-1 in the most recent 2025 Kentucky Derby Future Pool, is the Morning Line Favorite in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 30, 2025 – NBC Sports presents horse racing’s “1/ST RACING Tour presented by MyRacehorse” this Saturday, Feb. 1, live at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The two-hour show, featuring eight live races (seven stakes races), is headlined by the $265,000 Holy Bull Stakes (G3) from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., and the $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.

The Holy Bull and Robert B. Lewis are both Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races and will award a total of 42 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 20 going to the winner of each race. The additional stakes races that will be presented live on CNBC and Peacock are the Kitten’s Joy, Swale, and Forward Gal Stakes from Gulfstream Park and the Santa Monica and Megahertz Stakes from Santa Anita Park.

Citizen Bull, who won the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), is expected to make his season debut in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Saturday. Voted the 2024 Champion 2-year-old colt, Citizen Bull is trained by Bob Baffert.

Britney Eurton hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, analyst Randy Moss, reporter Michelle Yu, and handicapper Matt Bernier. Yu will report on-site from Santa Anita and Bernier will provide handicapping analysis on-site from Gulfstream.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP & 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group’s 1/ST business (pronounced “First”) is North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); Laurel Park, The Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group’s TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company’s live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

