ILIA MALININ, AMBER GLENN, AND MADISON CHOCK & EVAN BATES HEADLINE 2025 ISU WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE FROM BOSTON, BEGINNING THIS WED., MARCH 26 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & USA NETWORK

NBC Sports Presents Four Nights of Live Primetime Coverage – Wednesday on Peacock (Pairs’ Short), Thursday on USA Network (Pairs’ Free), and on NBC & Peacock on Friday (Women’s Free) and Saturday (Men’s Free)

First World Figure Skating Championships on U.S. Soil since 2016, Also in Boston

Live Coverage of Every Skater in Every Discipline Streaming on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 24, 2025 – Defending world champions Ilia Malinin and Madison Chock & Evan Bates, and 2025 U.S. champion Amber Glenn headline Team USA on NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships this week from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. Live coverage begins Wednesday, March 26, with the women’s short program at Noon ET on Peacock and features four nights of live primetime coverage across NBCU platforms from Wednesday through Saturday.

This weekend marks the first World Figure Skating Championship in the U.S. since 2016, also in Boston.

Throughout the competition, Peacock will provide live coverage of every skater in every discipline. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the women’s free on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET and the men’s free on Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET. USA Network will present live windows on Wednesday, March 26 at 3 p.m. ET (women’s short), Thursday, March 27, at 3 p.m. ET (men’s short) and 8 p.m. ET (pairs’ free), Friday, March 28, at 3 p.m. ET (rhythm dance) and Saturday, March 29, at 3 p.m. ET (free dance).

On Sunday, March 30, NBC will air an encore presentation of the Legacy on Ice tribute show at 1 p.m. ET, honoring the 67 lives lost in the tragic aviation incident in Washington, D.C., on January 29, 2025. The event raised funds to support victims’ families and the first responders and aviation professionals who worked tirelessly in the aftermath of the tragedy.

World Championships coverage will conclude on Sunday, with the Exhibition Gala at 2 p.m. ET live on Peacock.

Terry Gannon handles play-by-play for all disciplines on the NBC (simulcast on Peacock) and USA Network telecasts, joined by 1998 Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir. 2022 Beijing Olympic ice dance gold medalist Gabriella Papadakis will serve as an ice dance analyst. Andrea Joyce and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic team bronze medalist Adam Rippon serve as reporters.

Mike Tirico will host Friday and Saturday primetime shows on NBC/Peacock as well as the USA Network window on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships will feature:



Mic’d up coaches and parents of competitors throughout the event

Joyce and Rippon providing backstage interviews and reports between performances

providing backstage interviews and reports between performances Innovative technology providing data and camera angles to analyze elements of the competition

A Tim Layden feature on how the Skating Club of Boston was affected by two tragic plane crashes, one in 1961 and this past January

feature on how the Skating Club of Boston was affected by two tragic plane crashes, one in 1961 and this past January Rinkside Cam and Practice Cam to stream live exclusively on Peacock, providing fans with an inside look at the athletes preparing to compete

Highlighting the men’s field is 20-year-old phenom and defending world champion Ilia Malinin, coming off a strong season featuring his third consecutive U.S. title and victories at the Grand Prix Final and Skate America. Defending world silver medalist and two-time Olympic medalist Yuma Kagiyama (Japan), defending world bronze medalist and 2022 Beijing Olympian Adam Siao Him Fa (France), and 2014 Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist Jason Brown are also expected to compete.

The American women’s team is headlined by two-time defending U.S. champion Amber Glenn and 18-year-old Isabeau Levito, who earned silver at last year’s world championships. On the international side, three-time defending world champion and two-time Olympic medalist Kaori Sakamoto (Japan) looks to become the first women’s skater to win four consecutive world titles in more than 60 years. 2024 world bronze medalist Kim Chae-Yeon (South Korea) also highlights a strong field.

In the ice dance competition, the U.S. team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates aim for their third consecutive world title, and their sixth world championship medal overall. They will face a strong field including defending world silver medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (Canada) and defending world bronze medalists Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy). In the pairs’ competition, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps (Canada) look to defend their world title. They will face stiff competition from 2023 world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) and 2025 European Champions Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin (Germany).

All competition at the World Championships, including every skater in every discipline, can be streamed live on Peacock. Viewers can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com.

2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Wed., March 26

Rinkside Cam: Women’s Practice

8 a.m.

Peacock



Ice Dance Practice Cam

11:30 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short

Noon

Peacock



Women’s Short

3 p.m.

USA Network



Men’s Practice Cam

4:10 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Short

6:15 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., March 27

Rinkside Cam: Men’s Practice

7 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Short

11 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Practice Cam

11:10 a.m.

Peacock



Ice Dance Practice Cam

2:10 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Short

3 p.m.

USA Network



Pairs’ Free

6:15 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Free

8 p.m.

USA Network

Fri., March 28

Rinkside Cam: Ice Dance Practice

7 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Practice Cam

11 a.m.

Peacock



Rhythm Dance

11:15 a.m.

Peacock



Rhythm Dance

3 p.m.

USA Network



Women’s Free

6 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sat., March 29

Free Dance

1:30 p.m.

Peacock



Free Dance

3 p.m.

USA Network



Men’s Free

6 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Free

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 30

Legacy on Ice*

1 p.m.

NBC*



Exhibition Gala

2 p.m.

Peacock



*Encore presentation

