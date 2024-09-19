IOWA HAWKEYES VISIT MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HEADLINING COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

RB Darius Taylor and Minnesota Host Iowa in Primetime; Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET with Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

QB Riley Leonard and No. 17 Notre Dame Host Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 P.M. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 19, 2024 – The Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Minnesota looks for its second consecutive win in the series following an eight-year Iowa win streak.

Also on Saturday, the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host Miami (Ohio), kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Miami (Ohio) at No. 17 Notre Dame

The No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Notre Dame defeated Purdue, 66-7, on the road last weekend as quarterback Riley Leonard totaled 212 yards (112 passing, 100 rushing) with three rushing touchdowns while running back Jeremiyah Love ran for 109 yards and a score. Leonard became the first FBS player to pass for 100 yards, rush for 100 yards, and score three rushing touchdowns in the first half of a game since Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sept. 9, 2016, during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Louisville.

Miami (Ohio) fell to Cincinnati, 27-16, last week in their home opener. RedHawks QB Brett Gabbert passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns and WR Cade McDonald had eight receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame will be called by Dan Hicks, (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Iowa at Minnesota

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the Iowa Hawkeyes visiting the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Saturday’s game will mark the 118th meeting between the two teams, with the historic series for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy dating back to 1891.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Troy Trojans, 38-21, last week behind an offense that out-rushed Troy 284 yards to 24 yards, led by running back Kaleb Johnson’s 173 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow running back Jaziun Patterson added 72 rushing yards with a touchdown on eight carries.

The Golden Gophers topped the Nevada Wolf Pack, 27-0, last week, as Minnesota recorded its second straight shutout. Running back Darius Taylor had 161 yards from scrimmage (124 rushing, 37 receiving) and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). Wide receiver Daniel Jackson added 61 receiving yards on four receptions.

Iowa at Minnesota will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosts alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on-site in Minneapolis – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 TBD Ohio State at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

