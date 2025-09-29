LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE TO DISCUSS NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW, SEPT. 30, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 29, 2025 – NBC Sports NASCAR play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte will preview this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff cutoff race in Charlotte and the rest of the postseason on a media conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m. ET .

NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series playoffs coverage continues with the Round of 12 cutoff race from Charlotte Motor Speedway (Road Course) this Sunday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present all 10 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage.

