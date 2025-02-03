LINDSEY VONN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin – Two of the Most Successful Alpine Skiers in History – Compete at 2025 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships from Saalbach, Austria from Feb. 4-16

Peacock to Stream All 2025 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships Events Live; Four Weekend Shows to be Broadcast on NBC, Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. ET; All Events Also Streaming Live and On Demand on SkiAndSnowboard.Live

World Cup Short Track Event in Tilburg, Netherlands, Begins Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 3, 2025 – With just about one year to go until the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, three-time Olympic medalist skier Lindsey Vonn – one of the athletes expected to lead Team USA come February 2026 – headlines NBC Sports’ winter sports action this week.

Live coverage of the 2025 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships begins tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 4, from Saalbach, Austria, at 9:15 a.m. ET on Peacock with the team parallel event. Saalbach previously hosted the 1991 edition of this championship. NBC will broadcast four encore presentations throughout the duration of the championship event. All events will also stream live and be available on demand on SkiAndSnowboard.Live after the race ends.

NBC Sports’ Steve Schlanger and Dan Hicks will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic super-G gold medalist Picabo Street and former Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team member Steve Porino. Heather Cox will serve as reporter.

Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are two of the most successful skiers in World Cup history. Shiffrin is the all-time leader in career World Cup wins in alpine skiing. She reached her 99th win earlier this season before getting injured in a crash in pursuit of her 100th victory. She returned to competition last weekend in Courchevel, France, finishing in the top 10 in her first race in two months. A 14-time world medalist, Shiffrin enters this competition as the defending giant slalom world champion. She also won four consecutive World Cup slalom titles between 2013-2019 and is a five-time Crystal Globe winner. Shiffrin is expected to compete in giant slalom and slalom, her signature events, next week.

The 40-year-old Vonn, who holds the overall record for most downhill wins (43), is in the midst of a comeback season after initially retiring in 2019. The eight-time world medalist finished fourth in the St. Anton super-G in January and aims to get back onto the podium this week after earning the bronze medal in downhill at the 2019 World Championships. Shiffrin and Vonn have a combined six Olympic medals, including three golds – 2010 Vancouver downhill for Vonn and 2014 Sochi slalom and 2018 Pyeongchang giant slalom for Shiffrin.

Other notable athletes expected to compete include reigning Olympic giant slalom gold medalist and defending downhill and giant slalom world champion Marco Odermatt (Switzerland), two-time Olympic downhill medalist Sofia Goggia (Italy), and three-time Olympic medalist Federica Brignone (Italy). 22-year old Lauren Macuga, who recently won her first career World Cup race in the super-G in St. Anton, is also expected to compete for Team USA this week. Macuga’s victory in January made her the youngest American to win a World Cup speed race since Vonn, age 23, in 2007. Olympians Paula Moltzan and Nina O’Brien are also expected to compete in Saalbach this week.

SHORT TRACK

Live coverage of the ISU World Cup Short Track event from Tilburg, Netherlands, begins Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 a.m. ET, with all competition presented exclusively on Peacock. Reigning Olympic 1000m gold medalist Ren Ziwei (China), 500m gold medalist Arianna Fontana (Italy), and the United States’ Kristen Santos-Griswold, the reigning world champion in the 1000m, are all expected to compete this week.

FREESTYLE SKIING

The dual mogul finals at the Intermountain Health Freestyle International from Deer Valley, Utah, will be presented on NBC and Peacock at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. This Freestyle World Cup event has been referred to as the “Super Bowl of freestyle skiing.” Expected to compete is Beijing Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, whose strong season already includes two podiums, including a win, in dual moguls, and three-time Olympic medalist Mikael Kingsbury (Canada), currently at 94 career World Cup victories.

1994 U.S. Olympic freestyle skier Trace Worthington, two-time Olympic moguls medalist Hannah Kearney, and on-site reporter Britney Eurton will be on the call for Sunday’s action in Deer Valley.

SKI JUMPING

Additionally, coverage of the Ski Jumping World Cup from Lake Placid, N.Y. – home of the 1980 Winter Olympics – will be presented on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The Lake Placid complex features a 128-meter ski jump tower for the athletes. NBC Sports’ Paul Burmeister and three-time Olympic Nordic combined medalist Johnny Spillane will be on the call.

U.S. SYNCHRONIZED SKATING INTERNATIONAL CLASSIC

Later this week, Peacock will present coverage of the 2025 U.S. Synchronized Skating International Classic from The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Mass., beginning this Friday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET. This marks the first time a Challenger Series Synchronized Skating event returns to the United States since 2019 when the United States hosted the inaugural event of the series in California.

2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Tues., Feb. 4

Team Parallel

9:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Weds., Feb. 5

Women’s Super-G (Run 1)

5:30 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Thurs., Feb. 6

Men’s Super-G (Run 1)

5:30 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Fri., Feb. 7

Women’s Downhill (Run 1)

5:30 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Sat., Feb. 8

Men’s Downhill (Run 1)

5:30 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Women’s Super-G

3 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*

Sun., Feb. 9

Women’s Downhill

1 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*

Tues., Feb. 11

Women’s Team Combined (Run 1)

4 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Women’s Team Combined (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Weds., Feb. 12

Men’s Team Combined (Run 1)

4 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Men’s Team Combined (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Thurs., Feb. 13

Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Fri., Feb. 14

Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Sat., Feb. 15

Women’s Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Women’s Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Men’s and Women’s Giant Slalom, Team Combined

3 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*

Sun., Feb. 16

Men’s Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Men’s Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Men’s and Women’s Slalom

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*



*Encore presentation

NBC Sports’ Winter Sports Schedule, Feb. 7-9

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Feb. 7

U.S. Synchronized Skating International Classic – Junior Short

6:30 p.m.

Peacock

U.S. Synchronized Skating International Classic – Senior Short

8:05 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 8

ISU World Cup Short Track – Day 1

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

U.S. Synchronized Skating – Junior Free

5 p.m.

Peacock

U.S. Synchronized Skating – Senior Free

6:35 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 9

ISU World Cup Short Track – Day 2

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Dual Mogul Finals – Deer Valley

2 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*

Ski Jumping World Cup – Lake Placid

2 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock*



*Delayed coverage

