LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 111TH TOUR DE FRANCE BEGINS THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 29, ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBC

Live Coverage of All 21 Stages of Tour de France June 29-July 21 Across Peacock, and NBC; Final Round Coverage Concludes Sunday, July 21, at 8 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Peacock to Stream Live Start-to-Finish Coverage of Every Stage , Plus Daily Tour de France Pre-Race Shows

Production Elements Include Enhanced Augmented Reality Features, Interactive Stage Maps, GPS Race Tracking & More

THEMOVE, Hosted by Lance Armstrong and Offering Incisive Perspective on Tour de France and Cycling, Available on Peacock throughout the Tour

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 27, 2024 – NBC Sports will present three weeks of wall-to-wall live and encore coverage of the 111th Tour de France across Peacock and NBC from June 29-July 21.

This year’s Tour de France marks the first Grand Départ in Italy (and the 26th that’s taken place abroad). Due to this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, it will mark the first time the race will not finish in the French capital, with the final stage occurring in Nice.

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, begins this Saturday, June 29, at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock with Stage 1 beginning in Florence. The 2024 Tour de France will conclude with the final stage on Sunday, July 21 at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC will present live coverage of Stage 8 (Saturday, July 6) and Stage 14 (Saturday, July 13) at 8 a.m. ET, as well as encore coverage of the penultimate Stage 20 (Saturday, July 20) at 4 p.m. ET.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

This Thursday, June 27, Peacock presents live coverage of the Tour de France Teams Presentation at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will stream live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2024 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

2024 TOUR DE FRANCE

The 2024 Tour de France will cover a total distance of approximately 2,170 miles, beginning in Florence, Italy, and finishing 23 days later in Nice, France.

Expected yellow jersey frontrunners in this year’s field include defending two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Denmark, and two-time champion and 2022 and 2023 runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia, who won this year’s Giro d’Italia. Contenders are also expected to include Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Vingegaard’s former teammate Primož Roglič (Red Bull BORA – hansgrohe).

Green jersey contenders expected to compete include Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who won four stages and the green jersey in last year’s race and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) . Great Britain’s Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) looks to break a tie with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx (34) for the most stage wins in race history.

Americans expected to participate in this year’s Tour de France include 2024 Paris-Nice winner Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who finished fourth in mountains classification last year, and Sean Quinn, the 2024 U.S. National Road Race Champion.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ will cover his 52nd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll will be on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister will host daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen, who is making his NBC Sports debut as a Tour de France analyst.

PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

NBC Sports will integrate several features into its coverage of this year’s Tour de France:

‘Team Radio’ Audio: NBC Sports will present select ‘Team Radio’ audio during the broadcast, playing clips of the communication between team directors and riders throughout the race



NBC Sports will utilize a cutting edge “Virtual” graphics Telestrator, which debuted throughout the 2019 Tour de France and produces augmented reality cyclist graphics for the commentators to move and analyze



The enhanced augmented reality features will include 3-D animated maps that track where the riders are in real time on the route and profile the stage terrain



Vande Velde will have a camera focused on him as he reports to offer real-time updates on race situations, while traveling aboard a motorcycle on the course



Real-time data of course gradients and the riders’ speeds

NBC Sports’ coverage will include real-time speeds of both the leaders and the peloton, and additional maps that show more detailed versions of the finishes and each mountain climb.

Coverage will also utilize several production enhancements and updated graphic elements, including a pointer feature to easily identify and focus on one rider in the peloton, and exclusive profiles on teams and riders.

THEMOVE ON PEACOCK

THEMOVE, the No. 1 downloadable cycling podcast in the world on Apple, available on Peacock throughout the 111th Tour de France, offers an incisive perspective on the Tour de France and cycling, with course previews and race analysis from Lance Armstrong and George Hincapie.

Peacock will offer on-demand access to episodes of THEMOVE following Stages 1, 4, 11, 14, 15, 19, 20, and 21, as well as a preview show ahead of the start of the Tour de France.

NBC SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world through the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page and @NBCSCycling on Twitter. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date Time Stage Platform Thurs., June 27 12:30 p.m. Tour de France Teams Presentation Peacock Sat., June 29 5:30 a.m. Stage 1: Florence / Rimini (LIVE) Peacock Sun., June 30 6 a.m. Stage 2: Cesenatico / Bologna (LIVE) Peacock Mon., July 1 6:30 a.m. Stage 3: Plaisance / Turin (LIVE) Peacock Tues., July 2 6:30 a.m. Stage 4: Pinerolo / Valloire (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 3 6:30 a.m. Stage 5: Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne / Saint-Vulbas (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 4 7 a.m. Stage 6: Macon / Dijon (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 5 6:30 a.m. Stage 7: Nuits-Saint-Georges / Gevrey-Chambertin (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 6 6:30 a.m. Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois / Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglises (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois / Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglises Peacock, NBC Sun., July 7 6:30 a.m. Stage 9: Troyes / Troyes (LIVE) Peacock Tues., July 9 6:30 a.m. Stage 10: Orléans > Saint-Amand-Montrond (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 10 5 a.m. Stage 11: Evaux-Les-Bains / Le Lioran (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 11 6 a.m. Stage 12: Aurillac / Villeneuve-Sue-Lot (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 12 7 a.m. Stage 13: Agen / Pau (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 13 6:30 a.m. Stage 14: Pau / Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 14: Pau / Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet (LIVE) Peacock, NBC Sun., July 14 5:30 a.m. Stage 15: Loudenvielle / Plateau De Beille (LIVE) Peacock Tues., July 16 6:30 a.m. Stage 16: Gruissan / Nimes (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 17 6 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Superdévoluy (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 18 6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Gap / Barcelonnette (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 19 6 a.m. Stage 19: Embrun / Isola 2000 (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 20 7 a.m. Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole (LIVE) Peacock 4 p.m. Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole NBC Sun. July 21 8 a.m. Stage 21: Monaco / Nice (LIVE) Peacock

