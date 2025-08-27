LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Newcastle Visit Leeds United Saturday, Aug. 30, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Premier League Multiview and Goal Rush Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday (10 a.m. ET)

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Streams this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock; New Episode of The 2 Robbies Podcast Available Now

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 27, 2025 – Liverpool host Arsenal this Sunday, Aug. 31, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool topped Newcastle, 3-2, in stoppage time last weekend behind Rio Ngumoha’s 100th-minute winner in his PL debut. Ngumoha became just the second 16-year-old to score a winning goal in a PL match, joining Wayne Rooney (Oct. 2002 for Everton). Arsenal earned a 5-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday with defender Jurriën Timber and forward Viktor Gyökeres each recording a brace in the win. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Anfield.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Aug. 30, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Chelsea-Fulham (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Sunderland v. Brentford (USA Network and Universo), Manchester United v. Burnley (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton (Peacock), and Tottenham Hotspur v. Bournemouth (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing the most compelling action in real time and on replay so viewers won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Leeds United host Newcastle on NBC and Peacock. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Elland Road. Goal Zone follows Leeds United-Newcastle at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by two matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham (USA Network and Telemundo) and Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester City (Peacock).

Following Liverpool-Arsenal at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aston Villa host Crystal Palace on USA Network. Goal Zone follows Aston Villa-Crystal Palace at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW -- EVERTON LIVE IN NYC SPECIAL

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, entitled “Everton Live in NYC Special”.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies break down what could prove to be a telling Matchweek 2 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE FAN FESTIVAL

The Premier League, in collaboration with NBC Sports, announced that its 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival will be held in Kansas City, Missouri on September 20 and 21, 2025. The free two-day event will take place at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District, where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches alongside fellow supporters, and celebrate the passion and excitement of Premier League soccer.

For more information, click here.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 30 7:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 30 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 30 10 a.m. Sunderland v. Brentford USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 30 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Burnley* Peacock Sat., Aug. 30 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton* Peacock Sat., Aug. 30 10 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Bournemouth* Peacock Sat., Aug. 30 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 30 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 30 12:30 p.m. Leeds United v. Newcastle NBC, Peacock Sat., Aug. 30 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 31 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Aug. 31 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. West Ham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 31 9 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester City Peacock Sun., Aug. 31 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Aug. 31 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 31 2 p.m. Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace USA Network Sun., Aug. 31 4 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–