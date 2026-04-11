LUDACRIS TEAMS UP WITH NBC SPORTS FOR CINEMATIC SPOT CELEBRATING THE RETURN OF NBA PLAYOFFS TO NBC SPORTS BEGINNING APRIL 19

Multiple GRAMMY® Award Winner Ludacris Performs a Reimagined Version of the Classic Track “Time Has Come Today”

Promotional Spot Debuts Tomorrow During the Launch of Sunday Night Baseball’s Guardians-Braves Game and will Run Across NBCUniversal Platforms Throughout the NBA Playoffs

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 11, 2026 – Ludacris, a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, actor, and philanthropist stars in NBC Sports’ NBA Playoffs promotional spot, “It’s Time”, that will debut during Sunday Night Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves game tomorrow on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA Playoffs on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN tip off on Sunday, April 19. The behind-the-scenes tease was revealed by Ludacris today on his social media (@ludacris).

Anchored by Ludacris’ reinterpretation of the legendary song “Time Has Come Today” by The Chambers Brothers, the cinematic spot weaves together larger‑than‑life moments synonymous with the NBA Playoffs. Visual motifs include arena lights igniting amid roaring crowds, highlight plays, star players Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Brown on the court subtly glancing at their watches, tapping wrists, or mouthing the word “time”, and anticipatory moments like late-game possessions.

“The NBA Playoffs are where time becomes everything -- every possession, every decision, every second,” said Lyndsay Signor, Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing, Universal and Television Entertainment Group. “Reimagining ‘Time Has Come Today’ with Ludacris allows us to honor the history of the game while delivering a modern, cinematic expression of what makes playoff basketball so compelling. As the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock, this spot sets the tone for the urgency, spectacle, and iconic moments that define the postseason.”

“When the clock’s ticking and everything’s on the line, that’s what playoff basketball is all about,” said Ludacris. “Being part of this spot and the NBA Playoffs’ return to NBC and debut on Peacock feels like the positive adrenaline rush we all want and need!”

As a recording artist, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker,” and “My Chick Bad.” All these records were accompanied by ingenious videos that demonstrated Bridges’ far-reaching imagination and his willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like.

This past October marked the 25th anniversary of Ludacris’ groundbreaking debut album Back for the First Time, a milestone that not only celebrates his legacy but also sets the stage for what’s next. To commemorate this incredible achievement, Ludacris recently delivered an epic, legendary performance at One Music Fest, where he brought out a star-studded lineup including Usher, LL Cool J, Fergie, Chingy, Shawna, Bobby V, Jadakiss, Jeezy, and I-20. In honor of this major career milestone, he is also planning a new anniversary tour that will reconnect fans with the music, energy, and creativity that have defined his journey from day one.

Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music’s premier entertainers. His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the fan-favorite role of “Tej” in Universal Pictures’ box office phenomenon Fast & Furious franchise, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, where he was first introduced in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). He reprised his role for the seventh time in Fast X, released in 2023.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2026 NBA Playoff coverage will be announced soon.

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