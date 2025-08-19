MAJOR U.S. OPEN SQUASH TO FEATURE RECORD PRIZE MONEY AND LIVE COVERAGE ON PEACOCK

Aug. 19, 2025 — The world’s best squash players will compete for record prize money at the Comcast Business U.S. Open Squash Championships at the Arlen Specter US Squash Center, October 19-25, in Philadelphia.

The 52nd edition of this historic event will be the first major Platinum-level championship of the season in the United States on the PSA Squash Tour.

Sixty-four of the world’s leading male and female squash players will go head-to-head for one of the most coveted trophies on the tour, with a tournament record total of $452,000 in player compensation up for grabs.

The player compensation will be split evenly between the men’s and women’s draws for the 12th edition in succession as part of PSA and US Squash’s ongoing commitment to gender parity, with the U.S. Open becoming the first major squash tournament to commit to equal prize money in 2013.

For the first time ever, the semifinals and finals (Oct. 24-25) of this year’s tournament will be streamed live on Peacock in the United States. In addition, SQUASHTV will expand its broadcast production coverage, with more camera angles and new technology elevating the overall presentation. The tournament will also be broadcast on squash.tv and by PSA’s broadcast partners around the world.

“We’re excited to showcase the world’s best squash players on Peacock for the first time by streaming the U.S. Open Squash Championships semifinals and finals,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics and Paralympics. “As squash makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028, showcasing major events like this helps build excitement and momentum ahead of the sport’s biggest stage.”

Some of the greatest names in the history of the sport—such as PSA Hall of Famers Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Nicol David and Michelle Martin—have won the prestigious tournament, while the very best of today’s squash talent will line up in Philadelphia this year.

Women’s world No. 1 Nouran Gohar will defend the title she won against World Champion Nour El Sherbini last October. World No. 1 Mostafa Asal and British Open champion Diego Elias lead the competition in the men’s event in the absence of defending champion Ali Farag, the former World No.1 from Egypt, who announced his retirement in May of this year.

The professional game in the United States is enjoying a golden period, with three women ranked inside the top 30 in Olivia Weaver, Amanda Sobhy and Marina Stefanoni. Weaver, ranked at No. 4 in the world, became the first American to reach the title decider at the season-ending PSA Squash Tour Finals in June and will look to score her first major win on home soil in Philadelphia. Timothy Brownell, the current U.S. National Champion, holds the No. 36 world ranking.

Adding to the momentum around squash in the United States, it was announced last week that U.S. Open title sponsors Comcast have been granted naming rights to the squash venue for the sport’s debut at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028. The venue will now be called the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios.

“The U.S. Open has always been one of the most prestigious events on the PSA Squash Tour and this year’s edition looks set to be the biggest yet,” said PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

“With record prize money, top-class athletes, and enhanced global coverage, including live semifinals and finals on Peacock, we’re showcasing squash at its very best to more fans than ever before.

“This is a testament to the vision of US Squash, who are committed to taking the tournament to even greater heights in the coming years as we build towards squash’s debut at LA28. In the meantime, we look forward to working with them closely in the coming months as we bring the world’s leading squash players to Philadelphia for the first major event in the United States this season.”

“All of us at US Squash are thrilled to be hosting this year’s Comcast Business U.S. Open Squash Championships as a Platinum-level event with the largest U.S. Open purse ever for the players. Many of this year’s players may be the Olympians performing on the outdoor glass court at Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios at LA28,” said Ned Edwards, US Squash Chief of Sport Development and Executive Director of the U.S. Squash Foundation.

“At a moment of exciting Olympic updraft for squash, we are immensely grateful for Comcast Business’ continued title sponsorship of the U.S. Open and NBCUniversal’s Peacock for streaming the semifinal and final rounds for the first time on October 24-25.”

Tickets and group packages are available on usopensquash.com/tickets.

—US SQUASH—