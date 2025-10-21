MAKING TEAM USA PRESENTED BY XFINITY RETURNS IN 2025, HIGHLIGHTING ATHLETE JOURNEYS ON THE ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES MILAN CORTINA 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Oct. 21, 2025 – The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties and media rights holder NBCUniversal today announced the return of Making Team USA presented by Xfinity, a unique storytelling platform designed to showcase athletes on the journey to qualifying for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Following its successful debut in the lead up to the Paris 2024 Games, the Making Team USA platform will relaunch in 2025 to bring fans even closer to the qualification journeys of America’s top Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls competing to represent Team USA at Milano Cortina 2026.

“Making Team USA continues to give fans an unparalleled look into the remarkable journey of becoming an Olympian or Paralympian,” said Katie Bynum Aznavorian, USOPC chief strategy and growth officer. “We’re thrilled to build on the platform for the Winter Games qualifying journey—this time with even more social and digital programming, more fan-focused extensions and more behind-the-scenes content – all creating ways to connect fans closer with athletes as they prepare for Milano Cortina 2026.” As presenting sponsor and the nation’s largest Internet provider and official Team USA Partner, Xfinity will help deliver Making Team USA across multiple platforms, ensuring fans nationwide can follow every step of the qualification process. Coverage will be inclusive of all sports and athletes; a flame-to-flame platform designed to generate awareness and give fans new insight into the road to making Team USA. Eli Lilly and Company also returns as an official partner of Making Team USA and as the presenting partner of both the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team Trials – Curling and the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Long Track Speedskating.

“Following the incredible success of the Paris 2024 Games, we’re thrilled to bring the Olympics and Paralympic spirit back to fans across the country,” said Jessica Muir, senior director, brand partnerships & amplification at Comcast. “These qualifications are where dreams take shape, and we can’t wait to shine a spotlight on the inspiring journeys of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls as they compete to reach the world’s biggest stage. “

Through expanded video content, athlete features and behind-the-scenes storytelling, the platform will capture both the intensity of competition and the personal moments that define the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Athletes will make the team via Olympic and Paralympic trials, qualifying competition events and selection and training camps.

“The stories of Olympic and Paralympic athletes are deeply rooted in perseverance, sacrifice and unshakeable belief,” said John Slusher, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties chief executive officer. “Making Team USA presented by Xfinity brings these inspirational stories to life in ways that invite us all to be a part of these incredible journeys. As we look ahead to Milano Cortina 2026, this platform reminds us that the Olympic and Paralympic Games aren’t just about medals, they’re about the moments – and fans can now follow from the start and stand with Team USA every step of the way.”

NBCUniversal’s Trials coverage continues this year with U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team Trials – Curling presented by Lilly, hosting the first ever combined Olympic and Paralympic Trials in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 11-16, 2025. Trials coverage will continue with the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Long Track Speedskating presented by Lilly which take place Jan. 2-5, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Further NBCUniversal programming details will be announced at a later date.

“At every Olympic and Paralympic trials, athletes demonstrate remarkable dedication, resilience and a relentless ability to push past what once seemed impossible,” said Jennifer Oleksiw, global chief customer officer at Lilly. “Lilly is proud to partner with Making Team USA to celebrate these achievements. Behind each one are journeys that include managing mental and physical health conditions that can impact an athlete’s ability to compete at their best – underscoring that holistic health is what enables world-class performance.”

All trials and qualification coverage and details can be found on the Making Team USA website.

To follow the untold story of how Team USA comes to be, fans can explore the Making Team USA presented by Xfinity hub by visiting TeamUSA.com/Making-Team-USA. The Xfinity hub features the latest results and qualification information, athlete trackers, competition calendars, exclusive digital content, athlete stories and more. On social, fans can experience the journey beginning in 2025 by following @TeamUSA across social media channels.