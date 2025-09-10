 Skip navigation
MANCHESTER CITY HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 14, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published September 10, 2025 11:07 AM

West Ham Host Tottenham Hotspur This Saturday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Goal Zone and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Kansas City to Host Premier League and NBC Sports’ 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival Next Weekend, September 20-21

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 10, 2025 – Manchester City and Erling Haaland host Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United in the Manchester Derby this Sunday, Sept. 14, at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City fell to Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-1, in their last match on Aug. 31. Haaland recorded his league-leading third goal of the season in the match. Manchester United earned a 3-2 victory over Burnley in their last PL match on Aug. 30. Manchester United captain Fernandes scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time. In last season’s Manchester Derby match at the Etihad (Dec. 15, 2024), Manchester United earned a 2-1 away victory. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Etihad Stadium. Goal Zone follows the Manchester Derby at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Sept. 13, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Arsenal-Nottingham Forest (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Fulham v. Leeds United (USA Network, Universo), Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Sunderland (Peacock), Everton v. Aston Villa (Peacock), and Newcastle v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the match live from London Stadium. Goal Zone follows West Ham-Spurs at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. At 3 p.m. ET, Brentford host Chelsea on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Burnley v. Liverpool at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recapped Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Arsenal and previewed the upcoming Manchester Derby. The next episode will be released on Sunday, recapping the key weekend results.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE FAN FESTIVAL

The Premier League, in collaboration with NBC Sports, announced that its 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival will be held in Kansas City, Missouri on September 20 and 21, 2025. The free two-day event will take place at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District, where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches alongside fellow supporters, and celebrate the passion and excitement of Premier League soccer.

For more information, click here.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTimeMatchPlatform
Sat., Sept. 137 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sat., Sept. 137:30 a.m.Arsenal v. Nottingham ForestUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Sept. 139:30 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 1310 a.m.Fulham v. Leeds UnitedUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Sept. 1310 a.m.Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion*Peacock
Sat., Sept. 1310 a.m.Crystal Palace v. Sunderland*Peacock
Sat., Sept. 1310 a.m.Everton v. Aston Villa*Peacock
Sat., Sept. 1310 a.m.Newcastle v. Wolverhampton Wanderers*Peacock
Sat., Sept. 1310 a.m.Goal RushPeacock
Sat., Sept. 13NoonPremier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 1312:30 p.m.West Ham v. Tottenham HotspurNBC, Peacock, Universo
Sat., Sept. 132:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 133 p.m.Brentford v. ChelseaUSA Network
Sun., Sept. 148 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sun., Sept. 149 a.m.Burnley v. LiverpoolUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Sept. 1411 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sun., Sept. 1411:30 a.m.Manchester City v. Manchester UnitedPeacock
Sun., Sept. 141:30 p.m.Goal ZonePeacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–