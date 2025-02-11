MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 16, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
NO. 1 UCLA VS. NO. 6 USC IN BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SHOWDOWN THIS THURSDAY NIGHT EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, PLUS NO. 7 PURDUE AT NO. 20 MICHIGAN HEADLINING MEN’S QUADRUPLEHEADER TOMORROW ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHT 11 GAMES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS
Alpine Worlds 2025_1.png
MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF 2025 FIS WORLD ALPINE SKIING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK
Millrose PB.png
OLYMPIC MEDALISTS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT IN NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF HISTORIC MILLROSE GAMES TRACK & FIELD MEET ON SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 2, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
NO. 1 UCLA VS. NO. 6 USC IN BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SHOWDOWN THIS THURSDAY NIGHT EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, PLUS NO. 7 PURDUE AT NO. 20 MICHIGAN HEADLINING MEN’S QUADRUPLEHEADER TOMORROW ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHT 11 GAMES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS
Alpine Worlds 2025_1.png
MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF 2025 FIS WORLD ALPINE SKIING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK
Millrose PB.png
OLYMPIC MEDALISTS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT IN NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF HISTORIC MILLROSE GAMES TRACK & FIELD MEET ON SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 2, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 16, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Published February 11, 2025 03:25 PM

First-Place Liverpool Visit Everton Tomorrow (Wed., Feb. 12) at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in Rescheduled Merseyside Derby

Crystal Palace Host Everton this Saturday, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Features Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla this Sunday on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 11, 2025 – Manchester United visit Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday, Feb. 16, at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester United fell to Crystal Palace, 2-0, in their most recent Premier League match on Feb. 2. Spurs defeated Brentford, 2-0, on Feb. 2, snapping a six-match winless streak in the PL. Jon Champion and Grame Le Saux will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow with Premier League Live (2 p.m. ET on USA Network) leading into first-place Liverpool hosting Everton at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a rescheduled match from Dec. 7, which was postponed due to weather. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Le Saux will call the match live from Goodison Park, which will mark the final Merseyside Derby played at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to Everton Stadium for the 2025-26 season. Rebecca Lowe hosts tomorrow’s shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard, who played with Everton from 2006-16, where he made a total of 414 appearances over 10 seasons with the club.

Coverage this weekend begins on Friday, Feb. 14, with fourth-place Chelsea visiting Brighton & Hove Albion at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into second-place Arsenal visiting Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Next, NBC Sports presents five matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Ipswich (Peacock), West Ham v. Brentford (Peacock), Manchester City v. Newcastle (Peacock), and Southampton v. Bournemouth (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Crystal Palace host Everton on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Selhurst Park.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Tottenham-Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Robbie Earle and Tim Howard on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, Lowe hosts alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock featuring an interview with Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal humbling Manchester City with a 5-1 statement win, Mohamed Salah steadying Liverpool, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Wed., Feb. 12
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Wed., Feb. 12
2:30 p.m.
Everton v. Liverpool
USA Network, Universo
Wed., Feb. 12
4:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network




Fri., Feb. 14
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Fri., Feb. 14
3 p.m.
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea
USA Network, Universo
Fri., Feb. 14
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Sat., Feb. 15
7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sat., Feb. 15
7:30 a.m.
Leicester City v. Arsenal
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Feb. 15
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15
10 a.m.
Fulham v. Nottingham Forest
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Feb. 15
10 a.m.
Aston Villa v. Ipswich*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15
10 a.m.
West Ham v. Brentford*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15
10 a.m.
Manchester City v. Newcastle*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15
10 a.m.
Southampton v. Bournemouth*
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15
Noon
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Feb. 15
12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace v. Everton
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sat., Feb. 15
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 16
8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sun., Feb. 16
9 a.m.
Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Feb. 16
11 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 16
11:30 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 16
1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock
Sun., Feb. 16

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW
Peacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–