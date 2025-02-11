MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 16, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

First-Place Liverpool Visit Everton Tomorrow (Wed., Feb. 12) at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in Rescheduled Merseyside Derby

Crystal Palace Host Everton this Saturday, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Features Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla this Sunday on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 11, 2025 – Manchester United visit Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday, Feb. 16, at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester United fell to Crystal Palace, 2-0, in their most recent Premier League match on Feb. 2. Spurs defeated Brentford, 2-0, on Feb. 2, snapping a six-match winless streak in the PL. Jon Champion and Grame Le Saux will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow with Premier League Live (2 p.m. ET on USA Network) leading into first-place Liverpool hosting Everton at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in a rescheduled match from Dec. 7, which was postponed due to weather. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Le Saux will call the match live from Goodison Park, which will mark the final Merseyside Derby played at Goodison Park before the Toffees move to Everton Stadium for the 2025-26 season. Rebecca Lowe hosts tomorrow’s shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard, who played with Everton from 2006-16, where he made a total of 414 appearances over 10 seasons with the club.

Coverage this weekend begins on Friday, Feb. 14, with fourth-place Chelsea visiting Brighton & Hove Albion at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into second-place Arsenal visiting Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Next, NBC Sports presents five matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Ipswich (Peacock), West Ham v. Brentford (Peacock), Manchester City v. Newcastle (Peacock), and Southampton v. Bournemouth (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Crystal Palace host Everton on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Selhurst Park.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Tottenham-Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Robbie Earle and Tim Howard on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, Lowe hosts alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock featuring an interview with Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal humbling Manchester City with a 5-1 statement win, Mohamed Salah steadying Liverpool, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Wed., Feb. 12

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., Feb. 12

2:30 p.m.

Everton v. Liverpool

USA Network, Universo

Wed., Feb. 12

4:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network









Fri., Feb. 14

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., Feb. 14

3 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea

USA Network, Universo

Fri., Feb. 14

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 15

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 15

7:30 a.m.

Leicester City v. Arsenal

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 15

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 15

10 a.m.

Fulham v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 15

10 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Ipswich*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 15

10 a.m.

West Ham v. Brentford*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 15

10 a.m.

Manchester City v. Newcastle*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 15

10 a.m.

Southampton v. Bournemouth*

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 15

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 15

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Feb. 15

12:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace v. Everton

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sat., Feb. 15

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 16

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Feb. 16

9 a.m.

Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Feb. 16

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 16

11:30 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 16

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 16



THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

Peacock



*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–