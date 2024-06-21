MICHAEL PHELPS TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Phelps – the Most Decorated Olympian of All Time -- to Join Daytime and Primetime Shows on NBC and Peacock & Swimming Coverage from París La Défense Arena

Beginning TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, Phelps Joins Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in Booth for U.S. Olympic Trials-Swimming

Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 21, 2024 – Michael Phelps, who has won more total Olympic medals (28) and gold medals (23) than anyone in history, will join NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer, it was announced today.

Phelps, who returns to NBCU’s coverage following his role on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will offer commentary and analysis on the primetime and daytime shows in Paris on NBC and Peacock, and will also join Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select swimming competition at París La Défense Arena. Elizabeth Beisel will serve as a correspondent/analyst and Melissa Stark a reporter at the swimming venue in Paris.

Beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock , Phelps, who competed in five Olympic Games from 2000-16, will join Hicks and Gaines in the booth for NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials-Swimming in Indianapolis.

“We are excited to have Michael return to our coverage across both daytime and primetime, and of course, the place where no one knows more about winning – at the pool,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production. “With his ability to analyze and entertain, our viewers are in for another gold-medal performance.”

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.



--PARIS OLYMPICS--