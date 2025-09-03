MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS HOST BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 6 AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
“GOLF CHANNEL GAMES” – FEATURING RORY MCILROY AND SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER – LIVE PRIMETIME COMPETITION WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, ON GOLF CHANNEL AND USA NETWORK
Pressbox - SNF20
JALEN HURTS, JOSH ALLEN, LAMAR JACKSON, AND DAK PRESCOTT LEAD STAR-STUDDED NFL KICKOFF WEEK TO OPEN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’S MILESTONE 20TH SEASON ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY
Pressbox - SNF20
NBC SPORTS SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
“GOLF CHANNEL GAMES” – FEATURING RORY MCILROY AND SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER – LIVE PRIMETIME COMPETITION WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, ON GOLF CHANNEL AND USA NETWORK
Pressbox - SNF20
JALEN HURTS, JOSH ALLEN, LAMAR JACKSON, AND DAK PRESCOTT LEAD STAR-STUDDED NFL KICKOFF WEEK TO OPEN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’S MILESTONE 20TH SEASON ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY
Pressbox - SNF20
NBC SPORTS SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS HOST BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 6 AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published September 3, 2025 12:03 PM

Saturday’s Live Coverage Kicks Off with Rutgers Hosting Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (NBC & Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 3, 2025 – The Michigan State Spartans host the Boston College Eagles in primetime on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hosting the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Boston College at Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans host the Boston College Eagles at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Michigan State defeated the Western Michigan Broncos, 23-6, in their season opener last weekend as running back Makhi Frazier ran for 103 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Omari Kelly hauled in seven receptions for 75 yards in the win.

Boston College topped Fordham last week, 66-10, led by quarterback Dylan Lonergan’s 268 passing yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Lewis Bond added 11 receptions for 138 yards in the win.

Boston College-Michigan State will be called from Spartan Stadium by NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock: Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Rutgers defeated Ohio, 34-31, last Thursday behind quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis’ 252 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Running back Antwan Raymond added 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground while wide receiver Ian Strong caught seven passes for 100 yards in the win.

Miami (Ohio) fell to the Wisconsin Badgers, 17-0, last Thursday in their season opener. Safety Silas Walters recorded his first career interception in the matchup. The RedHawks were voted second behind Toledo in the 2025 MAC Football Coaches’ Preseason Poll.

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), 15-year NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms (analyst), who calls his second game in his return to NBC Sports after serving as an NFL game analyst from 1995-98 and calling Super Bowls XXX and XXXII on NBC, and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (NBC and Peacock). The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in East Lansing with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts:

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Platform(s)
Sat., Sept. 6
3:30 p.m.
Miami (OH) at Rutgers
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 6
7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Michigan State
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 13
Noon
Towson at Maryland
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 13
7 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio State
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 13
7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 20
3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 27
7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Penn State
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 4
3:30 p.m.
Boise State at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 11
3:30 p.m.
N.C. State at Notre Dame
Peacock
Sat., Oct. 18
7:30 p.m.
USC at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 8
7:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 22
3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame
NBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 28
7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue
NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

--NBC SPORTS--