MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS HOST BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 6 AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Saturday’s Live Coverage Kicks Off with Rutgers Hosting Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (NBC & Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 3, 2025 – The Michigan State Spartans host the Boston College Eagles in primetime on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights hosting the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night , 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Boston College at Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans host the Boston College Eagles at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Michigan State defeated the Western Michigan Broncos, 23-6, in their season opener last weekend as running back Makhi Frazier ran for 103 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Omari Kelly hauled in seven receptions for 75 yards in the win.

Boston College topped Fordham last week, 66-10, led by quarterback Dylan Lonergan’s 268 passing yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Lewis Bond added 11 receptions for 138 yards in the win.

Boston College-Michigan State will be called from Spartan Stadium by NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock: Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Rutgers defeated Ohio, 34-31, last Thursday behind quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis’ 252 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Running back Antwan Raymond added 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground while wide receiver Ian Strong caught seven passes for 100 yards in the win.

Miami (Ohio) fell to the Wisconsin Badgers, 17-0, last Thursday in their season opener. Safety Silas Walters recorded his first career interception in the matchup. The RedHawks were voted second behind Toledo in the 2025 MAC Football Coaches’ Preseason Poll.

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), 15-year NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms (analyst), who calls his second game in his return to NBC Sports after serving as an NFL game analyst from 1995-98 and calling Super Bowls XXX and XXXII on NBC, and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (NBC and Peacock). The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in East Lansing with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Sept. 6

3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Rutgers

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 6

7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

Noon

Towson at Maryland

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 20

3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 27

7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 4

3:30 p.m.

Boise State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 11

3:30 p.m.

N.C. State at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

