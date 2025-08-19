PHIL SIMMS RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS TO CALL BIG TEN FOOTBALL GAMES LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS FALL

Simms Served as NFL Game Analyst for NBC Sports from 1995-98, Called Super Bowls XXX and XXXII on NBC

Super Bowl XXI MVP and 15-year NFL Veteran QB with New York Giants will Serve as Game Analyst for NBC Sports’ Big Ten Season-Opener on Friday, Aug. 29 as Illinois Fighting Illini Host Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

NBC Sports Analyst Chris Simms, Phil’s Son, to Serve as Game Analyst for Multiple Big Ten Games for NBC Sports this Fall

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 19, 2025 – Phil Simms, Super Bowl XXI MVP and 15-year NFL quarterback, will return to NBC Sports three decades after making his NBC broadcast debut on NFL games in 1995, to serve as a game analyst on multiple Big Ten football games exclusively on Peacock this fall.

Simms will be on the call for NBC Sports’ college football season-opener on Friday, Aug. 29, as the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The following weekend, Simms will call Miami (OH) visiting Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. Simms will also serve as the game analyst on a third game this season, which will be announced at a later date. Simms will call each of the Peacock-exclusive games alongside NBC Sports play-by-play voice Paul Burmeister.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, Simms spent his entire 15-year career with the New York Giants, amassing 33,462 passing yards and 199 touchdown passes. In Super Bowl XXI following the 1986 season, Simms led the Giants to their first Super Bowl title with a 39-20 win over the Broncos, completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. His 88% completion percentage in that game still stands as the single-game Super Bowl record.

Simms returns to NBC Sports after serving as an NFL game analyst from 1995-98, alongside Dick Enberg and Paul Maguire, including calling Super Bowls XXX and XXXII on NBC. He also announced weightlifting events for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and served as a sideline reporter for the NBA on NBC.

“I am very happy to be working again for NBC Sports doing college football games. I have had a great relationship with Paul Burmeister over many years so I know it going to be fun and exciting to work with him,” Simms said. “I appreciate NBC for giving me this opportunity and I can’t wait for the college football season to start.”

“We’re excited to welcome Phil back to the NBC Sports team,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “Phil is an elite analyst who gives the viewers the why of the game, while making sure to entertain. We are looking forward to having him back on the call for Peacock.”

Throughout his distinguished broadcasting career, Simms spent 26 seasons with CBS Sports as an NFL game and studio analyst (1998-2023), calling multiple Super Bowls as part of the network’s lead announce team.

NBC Sports NFL and college football analyst Chris Simms, a former NFL quarterback and son of Phil Simms, will also call multiple Big Ten games this season. Simms has served as a Big Ten game analyst and an analyst for NBC Sports’ College Countdown and Football Night in America studio shows.

