MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 FIS ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP FINALS FROM SUN VALLEY, IDAHO, BEGINNING THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

Winningest Alpine Skier in FIS World Cup History Shiffrin and Winningest Downhill Skier in FIS World Cup History Vonn Lead Team USA

Live Coverage Begins with Men’s and Women’s Downhill on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Steve Schlanger, 1998 Nagano Olympic Super-G Gold Medalist Picabo Street, Former Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team Member Steve Porino, and Heather Cox to Call the Action

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2025 – Olympic gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals from Sun Valley, Idaho, from March 22-30 across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC. Sun Valley has a rich history with competitive skiing but has not hosted World Cup races since 1977, with this event being the first World Cup Finals in the U.S. since Aspen hosted in 2017.

NBC Sports’ live coverage begins this Saturday with the men’s and women’s downhill finals at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Shiffrin is expected to compete in the slalom next Thursday, March 27, at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Shiffrin recently earned her 100th alpine skiing World Cup victory in February, winning the slalom by 61 hundredths of a second in Sestriere, Italy. Coming off a major injury suffered in Killington, VT, in November, Shiffrin became the first alpine skier to reach 100 career individual World Cup victories. More recently on March 9, Shiffrin earned her 156th career World Cup podium finish, breaking a tie with Ingemar Stenmark for the most alpine skiing World Cup podiums. In March 2023, Shiffrin broke Stenmark’s alpine record of 86 World Cup victories.

Following her injury and subsequent two months of missed action, Shiffrin is mathematically out of the running for this year’s World Cup season title, but the three-time Olympic medalist is still expected to compete in the slalom – an event she’s historically dominated on the world stage, with a record 63 World Cup victories in the discipline.

The 40-year-old Vonn, who holds the overall record for most downhill wins (43), is in the midst of a comeback season after initially retiring in 2019. She last won a World Cup season title in 2016 in downhill and recently finished 15th in the downhill at the 2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships in Saalbach, Austria – her first world championships since 2019. She is expected to compete in the downhill and super-G.

Shiffrin and Vonn will be joined by rising U.S. star and 2025 world super-G bronze medalist Lauren Macuga, 2025 world downhill champion Breezy Johnson, 2023 world team parallel champion Nina O’Brien, two-time Olympian Bryce Bennett, and more. On the international side, reigning Olympic giant slalom gold medalist Marco Odermatt (Switzerland) and Federica Brignone (Italy), who have effectively clinched the men’s and women’s Crystal Globes, along with two-time Olympic medalist Henrik Kristoffersen (Norway) and rising star Zrinka Ljutic (Croatia), are all expected to compete.

Steve Schlanger will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic super-G gold medalist Picabo Street and former Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team member Steve Porino. Heather Cox will serve as reporter. Street, an Idaho native, will have a sculpture of herself unveiled in Sun Valley this weekend, honoring the Olympic and world champion’s illustrious career.



2025 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., March 22

Men’s and Women’s Downhill Finals

1 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 23

Women’s Super-G Finals

1 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Men’s Super-G Finals

2:30 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Tues., March 25

Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

2 p.m.

USA Network

Weds., March 26

Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

2 p.m.

USA Network

Thurs., March 27

Women’s Slalom (Run 2)

2 p.m.

USA Network

Sat., March 29

FIS: Best of Sun Valley

2 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*

Sun., March 30

Men’s Slalom (Run 2)

1 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock*



*Encore presentation

