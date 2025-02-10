MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF 2025 FIS WORLD ALPINE SKIING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK

Shiffrin and Vonn – Two of the Most Successful Alpine Skiers in History – Compete at 2025 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships from Saalbach, Austria

Shiffrin’s First Race Expected to Be Slalom Portion of Combined Event Tomorrow at 7:15 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Peacock to Stream All 2025 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships Events Live; Two Weekend Shows to be Broadcast on NBC on Feb. 15-16; All Events Also Streaming Live and On Demand on SkiAndSnowboard.Live

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 10, 2025 – With under one year to go until the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin and three-time Olympic medalist skier Lindsey Vonn – two of the athletes expected to lead Team USA come February 2026 – headline NBC Sports’ continued coverage of the 2025 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships from Saalbach, Austria, this week across NBC and Peacock. Saalbach previously hosted the 1991 edition of this championship.

Shiffrin and Vonn are two of the most successful skiers in World Cup history, with a combined six Olympic medals between them, including three golds – 2010 Vancouver downhill for Vonn and 2014 Sochi slalom and 2018 Pyeongchang giant slalom for Shiffrin.

Live coverage of the world championships continues tomorrow, Feb. 11, with the downhill and slalom portions of the women’s team combined live on Peacock at 4 a.m. ET and 7:15 a.m. ET, respectively, with both Shiffrin and Vonn expected to compete in the event’s world championships debut. Shiffrin, set to race the slalom portion of the event at 7:15 a.m. ET, will be paired with childhood friend and winner of Saturday’s downhill world championship Breezy Johnson, while Vonn, likely competing in her final world championship race, will be paired with Beijing Olympian AJ Hurt.

Shiffrin is also expected to compete in the slalom on Saturday, Feb. 15. The all-time leader in career World Cup wins in alpine skiing, she reached her 99th win earlier this season before getting injured in a crash in pursuit of her 100th victory. She returned to competition last month in Courchevel, France, finishing in the top 10 in her first race in two months. She has won four consecutive World Cup slalom titles between 2013-2019 and is a five-time Crystal Globe winner.

The 40-year-old Vonn, who holds the overall record for most downhill wins (43), is in the midst of a comeback season after initially retiring in 2019. The eight-time world medalist, in her first world championship race since 2019 last week, did not finish the super-G, while 22-year-old rising U.S. star Lauren Macuga took home the bronze medal in her first trip to the podium at a world championship, making her the youngest skier to win a world championship medal in a speed race since Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) in 2013. Additionally, Vonn finished 15th in the downhill in what was likely her final world championship individual event last weekend.

NBC will broadcast two encore presentations this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. All events will also stream live and be available on demand on SkiAndSnowboard.Live after the race ends. For the full schedule, see the chart below.

NBC Sports’ Steve Schlanger and Dan Hicks will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic super-G gold medalist Picabo Street and former Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team member Steve Porino. Heather Cox will serve as reporter.

2025 FIS World Alpine Skiing Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Tues., Feb. 11

Women’s Team Combined (Run 1)

4 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Women’s Team Combined (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Weds., Feb. 12

Men’s Team Combined (Run 1)

4 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Men’s Team Combined (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Thurs., Feb. 13

Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Fri., Feb. 14

Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live

Sat., Feb. 15

Women’s Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Women’s Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Men’s and Women’s Giant Slalom, Team Combined

3 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*

Sun., Feb. 16

Men’s Slalom (Run 1)

3:45 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Men’s Slalom (Run 2)

7:15 a.m.

Peacock, SkiAndSnowboard.Live



Men’s and Women’s Slalom

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock*



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--