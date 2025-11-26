MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, CHLOE KIM, AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD COVERAGE, BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND FROM COPPER MOUNTAIN

Shiffrin Expected to Compete from Copper Mountain this Sunday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (Giant Slalom) and 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC (Slalom)

Beaver Creek, Lake Placid, Aspen, Deer Valley, and Steamboat Springs Among Locations Featured in NBC Sports’ U.S. Ski & Snowboard Schedule

Lauren Macuga, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Breezy Johnson, Jessie Diggins, and More U.S. Stars Expected to Compete Throughout the Olympic Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2025 – Olympic gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim, and Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 U.S. Ski & Snowboard season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC.

This season will take place before and after the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, providing a showcase for Olympic stalwarts and gold medalists such as Shiffrin, Kim, Vonn, and Jessie Diggins and rising stars including 2025 world downhill champion Breezy Johnson and 2025 world super-G bronze medalist Lauren Macuga.

NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, freeskiing, freestyle skiing, and cross-country skiing. In addition to U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, NBC Sports’ coverage includes FIS Austria and The Snow League events. Programming details for FIS Austria can be found here, with further details on The Snow League to be announced soon.

COPPER MOUNTAIN

The season begins from Copper Mountain in Colorado with the Stifel Copper Cup presented by United Airlines beginning this Saturday, Nov. 29, with the men’s super-G at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ryan Cochran-Siegle won silver in the discipline at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and aims to return to the World Cup podium after winning the super-G in Bormio, Italy, in 2020 – where the men’s alpine events will be held for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Shiffrin is expected to compete in the slalom live at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 30, on Peacock and CNBC, with an encore presentation of her giant slalom race from Saturday presented at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Sunday as well. Shiffrin is coming off a dominant start to her season, with back-to-back slalom wins in Finland and Austria the last two weeks, including a 1.66-second margin of victory on Nov. 15 – her largest margin since December 2023. With the hot start to the season, she extended her records with a 66th career World Cup slalom win and 103rd Alpine World Cup victory across all races.

Macuga, coming off a breakout 2025 season that also saw her earn her first World Cup victory, is also expected to compete this weekend.

This weekend’s event will be called by NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks, former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino, and reporter Heather Cox.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD SCHEDULE: ATHLETE SPOTLIGHTS

The U.S. is also expected to feature Olympic alpine skiers Paula Moltzan, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, Nina O’Brien, as well as Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga, and Lindsey Vonn. The 41-year-old Vonn came out of retirement last season after more than five years, placing second in the super-G at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. Vonn is trying to make her sixth U.S. Olympic team.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim leads a competitive U.S. snowboarding contingent that includes 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who also placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing.

For freestyle skiing, Beijing Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, Beijing Olympic moguls silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, and three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper, who now competes in halfpipe, are also expected to contend this season.

Cross country skiing is led by three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, who announced last week that this upcoming season will be her last. Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the first Olympic gold medal in U.S. cross-country skiing history when they took the team sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Beginning in early January 2026, CNBC will be owned and operated by Versant, a new global media and technology company spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.

Date

Discipline

Event

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., Nov. 29

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Super-G

Copper Mountain, Colo.

1 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Nov. 30

Alpine Skiing

Women’s Giant Slalom

Copper Mountain, Colo.

1 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock



Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom

Copper Mountain, Colo.

2 p.m.*

Peacock, CNBC



Alpine Skiing

Women’s Slalom

Copper Mountain, Colo.

3 p.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Sat., Dec. 6

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Downhill

Beaver Creek, Colo.

5 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Dec. 7

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Super-G

Beaver Creek, Colo.

12:30 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock



Alpine Skiing

Men’s Giant Slalom

Beaver Creek, Colo.

3 p.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Sat., Dec. 13

Freeskiing

Big Air Finals

Steamboat Springs, Colo.

2:30 p.m.*

Peacock, CNBC

Sun., Dec. 14

Freeskiing, Snowboarding

Big Air Highlights

Steamboat Springs, Colo.

4 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Dec. 20

Snowboarding

Halfpipe Finals

Copper Mountain, Colo.

1:30 p.m.*

Peacock, CNBC

Sun., Dec. 28

Freeskiing

Halfpipe Finals

Copper Mountain, Colo.

3 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 10

Snowboarding, Freeskiing

Freeski Big Air and Snowboard Halfpipe

Aspen, Colo.

2 p.m.*

Peacock, CNBC

Sun., Jan. 11

Freestyle Skiing

Aerials

Lake Placid, N.Y.

2 p.m.*

Peacock, CNBC



Snowboarding

Slopestyle and Freeski Halfpipe

Aspen, Colo.

4 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

Freestyle Skiing

Dual Mogul Finals

Deer Valley, Utah

2:30 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 25

Freestyle Skiing

Aerials

Deer Valley, Utah

4 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., March 21

Cross Country Skiing

Final Sprint

Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Cross Country Skiing

Men’s and Women’s 10km Interval Start

Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m.*

Peacock, CNBC

Sun., March 29

Cross Country Skiing

Women’s 20km Mass Start

Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m.*

NBC, Peacock



*Delayed coverage

