NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, CHLOE KIM, AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD COVERAGE, BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND FROM COPPER MOUNTAIN

Published November 26, 2025 09:45 AM

Shiffrin Expected to Compete from Copper Mountain this Sunday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (Giant Slalom) and 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC (Slalom)

Beaver Creek, Lake Placid, Aspen, Deer Valley, and Steamboat Springs Among Locations Featured in NBC Sports’ U.S. Ski & Snowboard Schedule

Lauren Macuga, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Breezy Johnson, Jessie Diggins, and More U.S. Stars Expected to Compete Throughout the Olympic Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2025 – Olympic gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim, and Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 U.S. Ski & Snowboard season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC.

This season will take place before and after the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, providing a showcase for Olympic stalwarts and gold medalists such as Shiffrin, Kim, Vonn, and Jessie Diggins and rising stars including 2025 world downhill champion Breezy Johnson and 2025 world super-G bronze medalist Lauren Macuga.

NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, freeskiing, freestyle skiing, and cross-country skiing. In addition to U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, NBC Sports’ coverage includes FIS Austria and The Snow League events. Programming details for FIS Austria can be found here, with further details on The Snow League to be announced soon.

COPPER MOUNTAIN

The season begins from Copper Mountain in Colorado with the Stifel Copper Cup presented by United Airlines beginning this Saturday, Nov. 29, with the men’s super-G at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ryan Cochran-Siegle won silver in the discipline at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and aims to return to the World Cup podium after winning the super-G in Bormio, Italy, in 2020 – where the men’s alpine events will be held for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Shiffrin is expected to compete in the slalom live at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 30, on Peacock and CNBC, with an encore presentation of her giant slalom race from Saturday presented at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Sunday as well. Shiffrin is coming off a dominant start to her season, with back-to-back slalom wins in Finland and Austria the last two weeks, including a 1.66-second margin of victory on Nov. 15 – her largest margin since December 2023. With the hot start to the season, she extended her records with a 66th career World Cup slalom win and 103rd Alpine World Cup victory across all races.

Macuga, coming off a breakout 2025 season that also saw her earn her first World Cup victory, is also expected to compete this weekend.

This weekend’s event will be called by NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks, former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino, and reporter Heather Cox.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD SCHEDULE: ATHLETE SPOTLIGHTS

The U.S. is also expected to feature Olympic alpine skiers Paula Moltzan, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, Nina O’Brien, as well as Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga, and Lindsey Vonn. The 41-year-old Vonn came out of retirement last season after more than five years, placing second in the super-G at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. Vonn is trying to make her sixth U.S. Olympic team.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim leads a competitive U.S. snowboarding contingent that includes 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who also placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing.

For freestyle skiing, Beijing Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, Beijing Olympic moguls silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, and three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper, who now competes in halfpipe, are also expected to contend this season.

Cross country skiing is led by three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, who announced last week that this upcoming season will be her last. Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the first Olympic gold medal in U.S. cross-country skiing history when they took the team sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Beginning in early January 2026, CNBC will be owned and operated by Versant, a new global media and technology company spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.

Date
Discipline
Event
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Sat., Nov. 29
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Super-G
Copper Mountain, Colo.
1 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Nov. 30
Alpine Skiing
Women’s Giant Slalom
Copper Mountain, Colo.
1 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock

Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom
Copper Mountain, Colo.
2 p.m.*
Peacock, CNBC

Alpine Skiing
Women’s Slalom
Copper Mountain, Colo.
3 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Dec. 6
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Downhill
Beaver Creek, Colo.
5 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 7
Alpine Skiing
Men’s Super-G
Beaver Creek, Colo.
12:30 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock

Alpine Skiing
Men’s Giant Slalom
Beaver Creek, Colo.
3 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Dec. 13
Freeskiing
Big Air Finals
Steamboat Springs, Colo.
2:30 p.m.*
Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Dec. 14
Freeskiing, Snowboarding
Big Air Highlights
Steamboat Springs, Colo.
4 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Dec. 20
Snowboarding
Halfpipe Finals
Copper Mountain, Colo.
1:30 p.m.*
Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Dec. 28
Freeskiing
Halfpipe Finals
Copper Mountain, Colo.
3 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Jan. 10
Snowboarding, Freeskiing
Freeski Big Air and Snowboard Halfpipe
Aspen, Colo.
2 p.m.*
Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Jan. 11
Freestyle Skiing
Aerials
Lake Placid, N.Y.
2 p.m.*
Peacock, CNBC

Snowboarding
Slopestyle and Freeski Halfpipe
Aspen, Colo.
4 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sat., Jan. 17
Freestyle Skiing
Dual Mogul Finals
Deer Valley, Utah
2:30 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Jan. 25
Freestyle Skiing
Aerials
Deer Valley, Utah
4 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock
Sat., March 21
Cross Country Skiing
Final Sprint
Lake Placid, N.Y.
1 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

Cross Country Skiing
Men’s and Women’s 10km Interval Start
Lake Placid, N.Y.
1 p.m.*
Peacock, CNBC
Sun., March 29
Cross Country Skiing
Women’s 20km Mass Start
Lake Placid, N.Y.
1 p.m.*
NBC, Peacock

*Delayed coverage

—NBC SPORTS—