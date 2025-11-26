MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, CHLOE KIM, AND LINDSEY VONN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD COVERAGE, BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND FROM COPPER MOUNTAIN
Shiffrin Expected to Compete from Copper Mountain this Sunday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (Giant Slalom) and 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC (Slalom)
Beaver Creek, Lake Placid, Aspen, Deer Valley, and Steamboat Springs Among Locations Featured in NBC Sports’ U.S. Ski & Snowboard Schedule
Lauren Macuga, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Breezy Johnson, Jessie Diggins, and More U.S. Stars Expected to Compete Throughout the Olympic Season
STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2025 – Olympic gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim, and Lindsey Vonn headline NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 U.S. Ski & Snowboard season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC.
This season will take place before and after the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, providing a showcase for Olympic stalwarts and gold medalists such as Shiffrin, Kim, Vonn, and Jessie Diggins and rising stars including 2025 world downhill champion Breezy Johnson and 2025 world super-G bronze medalist Lauren Macuga.
NBC Sports’ season-long coverage will feature a wide range of disciplines including alpine skiing, snowboarding, freeskiing, freestyle skiing, and cross-country skiing. In addition to U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, NBC Sports’ coverage includes FIS Austria and The Snow League events. Programming details for FIS Austria can be found here, with further details on The Snow League to be announced soon.
COPPER MOUNTAIN
The season begins from Copper Mountain in Colorado with the Stifel Copper Cup presented by United Airlines beginning this Saturday, Nov. 29, with the men’s super-G at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ryan Cochran-Siegle won silver in the discipline at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and aims to return to the World Cup podium after winning the super-G in Bormio, Italy, in 2020 – where the men’s alpine events will be held for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Shiffrin is expected to compete in the slalom live at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 30, on Peacock and CNBC, with an encore presentation of her giant slalom race from Saturday presented at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Sunday as well. Shiffrin is coming off a dominant start to her season, with back-to-back slalom wins in Finland and Austria the last two weeks, including a 1.66-second margin of victory on Nov. 15 – her largest margin since December 2023. With the hot start to the season, she extended her records with a 66th career World Cup slalom win and 103rd Alpine World Cup victory across all races.
Macuga, coming off a breakout 2025 season that also saw her earn her first World Cup victory, is also expected to compete this weekend.
This weekend’s event will be called by NBC Sports’ Dan Hicks, former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino, and reporter Heather Cox.
NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD SCHEDULE: ATHLETE SPOTLIGHTS
The U.S. is also expected to feature Olympic alpine skiers Paula Moltzan, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, River Radamus, Nina O’Brien, as well as Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga, and Lindsey Vonn. The 41-year-old Vonn came out of retirement last season after more than five years, placing second in the super-G at the FIS Ski World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. Vonn is trying to make her sixth U.S. Olympic team.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim leads a competitive U.S. snowboarding contingent that includes 2022 Beijing Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard, who also placed fourth in the slopestyle final in Beijing.
For freestyle skiing, Beijing Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall, Beijing Olympic moguls silver medalist Jaelin Kauf, and three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper, who now competes in halfpipe, are also expected to contend this season.
Cross country skiing is led by three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, who announced last week that this upcoming season will be her last. Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the first Olympic gold medal in U.S. cross-country skiing history when they took the team sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.
Beginning in early January 2026, CNBC will be owned and operated by Versant, a new global media and technology company spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.
NBC Sports’ 2025-26 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Coverage Schedule
All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.
Schedule will be added to as the season progresses.
|Date
|Discipline
|Event
|Location
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Sat., Nov. 29
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Super-G
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|1 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Nov. 30
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Giant Slalom
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|1 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|2 p.m.*
|Peacock, CNBC
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Slalom
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|3 p.m.
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Dec. 6
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Downhill
|Beaver Creek, Colo.
|5 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Dec. 7
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Super-G
|Beaver Creek, Colo.
|12:30 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|Beaver Creek, Colo.
|3 p.m.
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sat., Dec. 13
|Freeskiing
|Big Air Finals
|Steamboat Springs, Colo.
|2:30 p.m.*
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Dec. 14
|Freeskiing, Snowboarding
|Big Air Highlights
|Steamboat Springs, Colo.
|4 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 20
|Snowboarding
|Halfpipe Finals
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|1:30 p.m.*
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Dec. 28
|Freeskiing
|Halfpipe Finals
|Copper Mountain, Colo.
|3 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 10
|Snowboarding, Freeskiing
|Freeski Big Air and Snowboard Halfpipe
|Aspen, Colo.
|2 p.m.*
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., Jan. 11
|Freestyle Skiing
|Aerials
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2 p.m.*
|Peacock, CNBC
|Snowboarding
|Slopestyle and Freeski Halfpipe
|Aspen, Colo.
|4 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 17
|Freestyle Skiing
|Dual Mogul Finals
|Deer Valley, Utah
|2:30 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Jan. 25
|Freestyle Skiing
|Aerials
|Deer Valley, Utah
|4 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., March 21
|Cross Country Skiing
|Final Sprint
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Cross Country Skiing
|Men’s and Women’s 10km Interval Start
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1 p.m.*
|Peacock, CNBC
|Sun., March 29
|Cross Country Skiing
|Women’s 20km Mass Start
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1 p.m.*
|NBC, Peacock
*Delayed coverage
