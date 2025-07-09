MORE THAN 100 HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGIN THIS FRIDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Live Streaming Coverage of Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Open Water Swimming, and Artistic Swimming from Singapore Presented July 11-Aug. 3, Exclusively on Peacock
U.S. Women’s and Men’s Water Polo Open Their Campaigns on Friday at 12:10 a.m. ET and 10:35 p.m. ET, Respectively
Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and Torri Huske Headline Swimming Action Beginning July 26
Additional Coverage, including Preliminaries, Presented Live on Team USA TV
STAMFORD, Conn. – July 9, 2025 –More than 100 hours of live coverage of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships from Singapore will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning this Friday, July 11 at 12:10 a.m. ET. All finals in all disciplines across swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming, and artistic swimming will be presented live on Peacock.
From July 11 through Aug. 3, Peacock will stream over 100 hours of live coverage featuring many of the top U.S. Olympic medalists from Paris competing against elite international fields in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. This will be the first time that Singapore has hosted this event.
Live coverage begins this Friday with U.S. women’s and men’s water polo at 12:10 a.m. ET and 10:35 p.m. ET, respectively, and with open water swimming beginning Monday at 9 p.m. ET with the women’s 10km final.
Team USA TV will present preliminaries and select semi-finals action from the artistic swimming and diving competitions. Team USA TV is a free ad-supported TV channel, launched in partnership by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NBCUniversal, and FAST Studios. Team USA TV brings fans the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and their journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is available now on Peacock, Roku TV, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, and Tablo. For more information, click here.
The U.S. men’s water polo team earned the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, their first trip to the podium since 2008, while the women finished in fourth place. The U.S. men are currently ranked sixth in World Aquatics’ world rankings, while the women are third. All U.S. water polo matches will be presented live on Peacock.
The U.S. is sending an impressive contingent of athletes to Singapore for artistic swimming and open water swimming, with 2024 Paris Olympic team silver medalists Anita Alvarez and Dani Ramirez and Paris Olympic 4x200m freestyle silver medalist Claire Weinstein, who recently won the 5km at the U.S. National Open Water Championships, all expected to compete.
Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and Torri Huske headline swimming coverage beginning Saturday, July 26, live on Peacock. Additional details on the swimming portion of the World Aquatics Championships will be released closer to the start of competition.
NBC Sports’ Coverage Schedule, Friday, July 11 – Saturday, Aug. 9 (all times ET)
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Platform
|Fri., July 11
|Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (USA vs. China)
|12:10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (Canada vs. USA)
|10:35 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., July 13
|Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (Netherlands vs. USA)
|8:45 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (USA vs. Brazil)
|12:10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., July 14
|Open Water Swimming: Women’s 10km Final
|9 p.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (Argentina vs. USA)
|9 p.m.
|Peacock
|Open Water Swimming: Men’s 10km Final
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Weds., July 16
|Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (Singapore vs. USA)
|7:10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Thurs., July 17
|Open Water Swimming: Women’s 5km Final
|7:30 p.m.
|Peacock
|Open Water Swimming: Men’s 5km Final
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., July 18
|Open Water Swimming: Women’s 3km Knockout
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Open Water Swimming: Men’s 3km Knockout
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., July 19
|Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Technical Final
|2 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Technical Final
|6:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Open Water Swimming: Mixed 4x1500m Relay Final
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., July 20
|Artistic Swimming: Team Freestyle Final
|6:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
|10:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
|9 p.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., July 21
|Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Freestyle Final
|2 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
|5:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Technical Final
|6:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
|8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
|9:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
|9 p.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Freestyle Final
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
|10:35 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., July 22
|Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Team Technical Final
|6:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
|5:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
|8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
|9:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Weds., July 23
|Water Polo: Women’s 7th/8th Place Game
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Bronze Medal Game
|5:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Technical Final
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s 5th/6th Place Game
|8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Women’s Gold Medal Game
|9:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Thurs., July 24
|Water Polo: Men’s 7th/8th Place Game
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Bronze Medal Game
|5:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Freestyle Final
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s 5th/6th Place Game
|8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Gold Medal Game
|9:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Freestyle Final
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., July 25
|Artistic Swimming: Acrobatic Routine Final
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|High Diving: Women’s 20m Final
|11 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., July 26
|Diving: Mixed 3m/10m/ Team Event Final
|3:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 1
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|High Diving: Men’s 27m Final
|11 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., July 27
|Diving: Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Final
|3 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Men’s 1m Springboard Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 1
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 2
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., July 28
|Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Synchro Final
|6 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 2
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 3
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., July 29
|Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final
|3:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Synchro Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 3
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 4
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Weds., July 30
|Diving: Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 4
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 5
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Thurs., July 31
|Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final
|6:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 5
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 6
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Aug. 1
|Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Final
|6 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 6
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 7
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 2
|Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Final
|6 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 7
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming Highlights
|2 p.m.
|NBC*
|Swimming: Prelims Day 8
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 3
|Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 8
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 9
|Swimming Highlights
|1 p.m.
|NBC*
*Encore presentation
