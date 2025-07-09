 Skip navigation
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE "CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY"
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE "CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY" MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON "CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY"; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
MORE THAN 100 HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGIN THIS FRIDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published July 9, 2025 02:00 PM

Live Streaming Coverage of Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Open Water Swimming, and Artistic Swimming from Singapore Presented July 11-Aug. 3, Exclusively on Peacock

U.S. Women’s and Men’s Water Polo Open Their Campaigns on Friday at 12:10 a.m. ET and 10:35 p.m. ET, Respectively

Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and Torri Huske Headline Swimming Action Beginning July 26

Additional Coverage, including Preliminaries, Presented Live on Team USA TV

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 9, 2025 –More than 100 hours of live coverage of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships from Singapore will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning this Friday, July 11 at 12:10 a.m. ET. All finals in all disciplines across swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming, and artistic swimming will be presented live on Peacock.

From July 11 through Aug. 3, Peacock will stream over 100 hours of live coverage featuring many of the top U.S. Olympic medalists from Paris competing against elite international fields in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. This will be the first time that Singapore has hosted this event.

Live coverage begins this Friday with U.S. women’s and men’s water polo at 12:10 a.m. ET and 10:35 p.m. ET, respectively, and with open water swimming beginning Monday at 9 p.m. ET with the women’s 10km final.

Team USA TV will present preliminaries and select semi-finals action from the artistic swimming and diving competitions. Team USA TV is a free ad-supported TV channel, launched in partnership by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NBCUniversal, and FAST Studios. Team USA TV brings fans the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and their journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is available now on Peacock, Roku TV, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, and Tablo. For more information, click here.
The U.S. men’s water polo team earned the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, their first trip to the podium since 2008, while the women finished in fourth place. The U.S. men are currently ranked sixth in World Aquatics’ world rankings, while the women are third. All U.S. water polo matches will be presented live on Peacock.

The U.S. is sending an impressive contingent of athletes to Singapore for artistic swimming and open water swimming, with 2024 Paris Olympic team silver medalists Anita Alvarez and Dani Ramirez and Paris Olympic 4x200m freestyle silver medalist Claire Weinstein, who recently won the 5km at the U.S. National Open Water Championships, all expected to compete.

Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and Torri Huske headline swimming coverage beginning Saturday, July 26, live on Peacock. Additional details on the swimming portion of the World Aquatics Championships will be released closer to the start of competition.

NBC Sports’ Coverage Schedule, Friday, July 11 – Saturday, Aug. 9 (all times ET)

Date
Event
Time
Platform
Fri., July 11
Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (USA vs. China)
12:10 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (Canada vs. USA)
10:35 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., July 13
Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (Netherlands vs. USA)
8:45 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (USA vs. Brazil)
12:10 a.m.
Peacock
Mon., July 14
Open Water Swimming: Women’s 10km Final
9 p.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (Argentina vs. USA)
9 p.m.
Peacock

Open Water Swimming: Men’s 10km Final
8 p.m.
Peacock
Weds., July 16
Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (Singapore vs. USA)
7:10 a.m.
Peacock
Thurs., July 17
Open Water Swimming: Women’s 5km Final
7:30 p.m.
Peacock

Open Water Swimming: Men’s 5km Final
10 p.m.
Peacock
Fri., July 18
Open Water Swimming: Women’s 3km Knockout
8 p.m.
Peacock

Open Water Swimming: Men’s 3km Knockout
10 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., July 19
Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Technical Final
2 a.m.
Peacock

Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Technical Final
6:30 a.m.
Peacock

Open Water Swimming: Mixed 4x1500m Relay Final
8 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., July 20
Artistic Swimming: Team Freestyle Final
6:30 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
10:35 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
9 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., July 21
Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Freestyle Final
2 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
4 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
5:35 a.m.
Peacock

Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Technical Final
6:30 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
8 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal
9:35 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
9 p.m.
Peacock

Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Freestyle Final
10 p.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
10:35 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., July 22
Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
4 a.m.
Peacock

Artistic Swimming: Team Technical Final
6:30 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
5:35 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
8 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal
9:35 a.m.
Peacock
Weds., July 23
Water Polo: Women’s 7th/8th Place Game
4 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Bronze Medal Game
5:35 a.m.
Peacock

Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Technical Final
7:30 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s 5th/6th Place Game
8 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Women’s Gold Medal Game
9:35 a.m.
Peacock
Thurs., July 24
Water Polo: Men’s 7th/8th Place Game
4 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Bronze Medal Game
5:35 a.m.
Peacock

Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Freestyle Final
7:30 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s 5th/6th Place Game
8 a.m.
Peacock

Water Polo: Men’s Gold Medal Game
9:35 a.m.
Peacock

Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Freestyle Final
10 p.m.
Peacock
Fri., July 25
Artistic Swimming: Acrobatic Routine Final
7:30 a.m.
Peacock

High Diving: Women’s 20m Final
11 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., July 26
Diving: Mixed 3m/10m/ Team Event Final
3:30 a.m.
Peacock

Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final
7 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Prelims Day 1
10 p.m.
Peacock

High Diving: Men’s 27m Final
11 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., July 27
Diving: Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Final
3 a.m.
Peacock

Diving: Men’s 1m Springboard Final
5:30 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 1
7 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Prelims Day 2
10 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., July 28
Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final
4 a.m.
Peacock

Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Synchro Final
6 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 2
7 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Prelims Day 3
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tues., July 29
Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final
3:30 a.m.
Peacock

Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Synchro Final
5:30 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 3
7 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Prelims Day 4
10 p.m.
Peacock
Weds., July 30
Diving: Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Final
5:30 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 4
7 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Prelims Day 5
10 p.m.
Peacock
Thurs., July 31
Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final
6:15 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 5
7 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Prelims Day 6
10 p.m.
Peacock
Fri., Aug. 1
Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Final
6 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 6
7 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Prelims Day 7
10 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 2
Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Final
6 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 7
7:30 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming Highlights
2 p.m.
NBC*

Swimming: Prelims Day 8
10 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Aug. 3
Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final
5:30 a.m.
Peacock

Swimming: Finals Day 8
7 a.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 9
Swimming Highlights
1 p.m.
NBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--