MORE THAN 100 HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGIN THIS FRIDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Live Streaming Coverage of Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Open Water Swimming, and Artistic Swimming from Singapore Presented July 11-Aug. 3, Exclusively on Peacock

U.S. Women’s and Men’s Water Polo Open Their Campaigns on Friday at 12:10 a.m. ET and 10:35 p.m. ET, Respectively

Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and Torri Huske Headline Swimming Action Beginning July 26

Additional Coverage, including Preliminaries, Presented Live on Team USA TV

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 9, 2025 –More than 100 hours of live coverage of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships from Singapore will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning this Friday, July 11 at 12:10 a.m. ET. All finals in all disciplines across swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming, and artistic swimming will be presented live on Peacock.

From July 11 through Aug. 3, Peacock will stream over 100 hours of live coverage featuring many of the top U.S. Olympic medalists from Paris competing against elite international fields in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. This will be the first time that Singapore has hosted this event.

Live coverage begins this Friday with U.S. women’s and men’s water polo at 12:10 a.m. ET and 10:35 p.m. ET, respectively, and with open water swimming beginning Monday at 9 p.m. ET with the women’s 10km final.

Team USA TV will present preliminaries and select semi-finals action from the artistic swimming and diving competitions. Team USA TV is a free ad-supported TV channel, launched in partnership by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NBCUniversal, and FAST Studios. Team USA TV brings fans the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and their journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is available now on Peacock, Roku TV, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, and Tablo. For more information, click here.

The U.S. men’s water polo team earned the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, their first trip to the podium since 2008, while the women finished in fourth place. The U.S. men are currently ranked sixth in World Aquatics’ world rankings, while the women are third. All U.S. water polo matches will be presented live on Peacock.

The U.S. is sending an impressive contingent of athletes to Singapore for artistic swimming and open water swimming, with 2024 Paris Olympic team silver medalists Anita Alvarez and Dani Ramirez and Paris Olympic 4x200m freestyle silver medalist Claire Weinstein, who recently won the 5km at the U.S. National Open Water Championships, all expected to compete.

Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and Torri Huske headline swimming coverage beginning Saturday, July 26, live on Peacock. Additional details on the swimming portion of the World Aquatics Championships will be released closer to the start of competition.

NBC Sports’ Coverage Schedule, Friday, July 11 – Saturday, Aug. 9 (all times ET)

Date

Event

Time

Platform

Fri., July 11

Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (USA vs. China)

12:10 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (Canada vs. USA)

10:35 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., July 13

Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (Netherlands vs. USA)

8:45 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (USA vs. Brazil)

12:10 a.m.

Peacock

Mon., July 14

Open Water Swimming: Women’s 10km Final

9 p.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Prelim (Argentina vs. USA)

9 p.m.

Peacock



Open Water Swimming: Men’s 10km Final

8 p.m.

Peacock

Weds., July 16

Water Polo: Men’s Prelim (Singapore vs. USA)

7:10 a.m.

Peacock

Thurs., July 17

Open Water Swimming: Women’s 5km Final

7:30 p.m.

Peacock



Open Water Swimming: Men’s 5km Final

10 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., July 18

Open Water Swimming: Women’s 3km Knockout

8 p.m.

Peacock



Open Water Swimming: Men’s 3km Knockout

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., July 19

Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Technical Final

2 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Technical Final

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Open Water Swimming: Mixed 4x1500m Relay Final

8 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., July 20

Artistic Swimming: Team Freestyle Final

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal

10:35 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal

9 p.m.

Peacock

Mon., July 21

Artistic Swimming: Men’s Solo Freestyle Final

2 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal

4 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal

5:35 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Technical Final

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal

8 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Semifinal

9:35 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal

9 p.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Women’s Solo Freestyle Final

10 p.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal

10:35 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., July 22

Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal

4 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Team Technical Final

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal

5:35 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal

8 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Semifinal

9:35 a.m.

Peacock

Weds., July 23

Water Polo: Women’s 7th/8th Place Game

4 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Bronze Medal Game

5:35 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Technical Final

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s 5th/6th Place Game

8 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Women’s Gold Medal Game

9:35 a.m.

Peacock

Thurs., July 24

Water Polo: Men’s 7th/8th Place Game

4 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Bronze Medal Game

5:35 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Freestyle Final

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s 5th/6th Place Game

8 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Gold Medal Game

9:35 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Freestyle Final

10 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., July 25

Artistic Swimming: Acrobatic Routine Final

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



High Diving: Women’s 20m Final

11 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., July 26

Diving: Mixed 3m/10m/ Team Event Final

3:30 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 1

10 p.m.

Peacock



High Diving: Men’s 27m Final

11 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., July 27

Diving: Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Final

3 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Men’s 1m Springboard Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 1

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 2

10 p.m.

Peacock

Mon., July 28

Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final

4 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Synchro Final

6 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 2

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 3

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., July 29

Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final

3:30 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Synchro Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 3

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 4

10 p.m.

Peacock

Weds., July 30

Diving: Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 4

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 5

10 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., July 31

Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final

6:15 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 5

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 6

10 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Aug. 1

Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Final

6 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 6

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 7

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 2

Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Final

6 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 7

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming Highlights

2 p.m.

NBC*



Swimming: Prelims Day 8

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 3

Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 8

7 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 9

Swimming Highlights

1 p.m.

NBC*



*Encore presentation

