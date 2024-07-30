 Skip navigation
SIMONE BILES AND TEAM USA WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS GO FOR GOLD IN TEAM FINAL TONIGHT ON "PRIMETIME IN PARIS" AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, JULY 29
THREE-PEAT! SPECTACULAR SUNDAY OF PARIS OLYMPIC COMPETITION DRAWS MORE THAN 41 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND ACROSS KEY NBCU PLATFORMS

MORE THAN 31 MILLION VIEWERS FOR OPENING MONDAY OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND ACROSS KEY NBCU PLATFORMS

Published July 30, 2024 05:21 PM

Four-Day Total Viewership Average Up 77% from Tokyo Olympics

Paris Olympics Consumption on Peacock Tops Combined Total of Beijing and Tokyo Olympics

U.S. Women’s Basketball Opener on USA Network and Peacock Averages 3.0 Million Viewers – Tops All Men’s and Women’s Tokyo Olympic Basketball, Excluding Gold Medal Games

NBCU Delivers Highest Olympic and Paralympic Advertising Revenue in History for Paris 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 30, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the opening Monday of Paris Olympics competition on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 31.3 million viewers, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – up 70% from the opening Monday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (18.4 million across all platforms).

Yesterday’s coverage was highlighted by the U.S. men’s gymnastics team winning its first medal (bronze) in the team competition since 2008, beach volleyball, and medal-winning swimming performances by Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant, Luke Hobson, and Ryan Murphy (for the third consecutive Olympics in the 100m backstroke).

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted four-day Total Audience Delivery average of 33.8 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 77% from Tokyo (19.1 million).

Aiming for an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal, the U.S. women’s basketball team won its opening game against Japan, and averaged 3.0 million viewers on USA Network and Peacock – topping all men’s and women’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, excluding the gold medal games.

Peacock Streaming Milestone

Peacock’s Paris Olympics usage through Monday’s competition surpassed the combined total of the full Beijing and Tokyo Olympics, with Paris streaming minutes up 25% over those previous Games combined.

Monday’s coverage was streamed by 4.5 million viewers on Peacock and NBCU Digital platforms.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day custom fast national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. Official viewership will be available on Tuesday.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock are the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).

--NBC OLYMPICS–