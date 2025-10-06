MULTIPLE GRAMMY® AWARD WINNER LENNY KRAVITZ TO STAR IN SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL SHOW OPEN, DEBUTING FEB. 1, 2026, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Anthem Will Precede Game Coverage Exclusively for NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Basketball Franchise

New York Knicks Host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET in Launch of Sunday Night Basketball on Feb. 1, 2026

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 6, 2025 – Multi-platinum and four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz will star in the Sunday Night Basketball show open, NBC Sports announced today at a press event at its headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

The show open, which will be used exclusively for NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Basketball franchise and precede game coverage each week, will debut in full ahead of the franchise’s doubleheader premiere on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers at the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder at the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock.

“I have been a fan of basketball and the NBA since I was a kid,” said Kravitz. “I am happy to be invited to take part with NBC Sports and the NBA, and I celebrate their support of sports, music, and culture. I am looking forward to this special moment.”

“A global icon with unmatched style and passion, Lenny is the perfect artist to set the tone for coverage of the biggest game of the week every Sunday night,” said Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports Creative Director. “As a fresh addition to our Sunday Night franchise, we’re excited for our Sunday Night Basketball anthem to capture the energy and spirit of the league, and with a superstar like Lenny at its foundation, we can’t wait for fans everywhere to see what we’ve cooked up.”

Regarded as one of rock’s most preeminent musicians, Lenny Kravitz is a writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist who has won four GRAMMY® Awards .

In addition to his 12 studio albums, which have sold 50 million copies worldwide, Lenny Kravitz is a true renaissance man, finding noteworthy success across a myriad of verticals. He has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame , the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards , and the “Best Rock Award” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards . Kravitz was additionally recognized by the CFDA with their “Fashion Icon Award” for his role as not only one of rock’s most esteemed musicians, but also a major fashion influence. Lenny recently released his critically acclaimed twelfth full-length album, Blue Electric Light, and is currently on a worldwide tour in support of the album, which has seen sold out performances across Europe, South America, and a residency in Las Vegas.

In addition to Kravitz’s legendary career as recording artist, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. Kravitz has also appeared as a critically acclaimed actor in The Hunger Games film franchise, award-winning films Precious and The Butler. He additionally wrote and produced the soul-stirring anthem “Road To Freedom,” for the Netflix film, RUSTIN, of which secured Kravitz a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song - Motion Picture,” a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song,” and a Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film.”

Kravitz is also the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography. His memoir, Let Love Rule, landed on The New York Times Best Sellers List. He currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty’s Y cologne and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

This season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including five games each week for portions of the season -- with consistent coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

In addition to Sunday Night Basketball, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season starting Oct. 27. Following NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

The NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock with an NBA Tip-Off doubleheader on Oct. 21 with the Houston Rockets at the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors at the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

ABOUT SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5, 11 games in total including three doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock. The show open will star four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz.

Sunday Night Basketball premieres with a can’t-miss doubleheader as LeBron James and the Lakers visit iconic Madison Square Garden to take on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an MVP showdown between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder and Nicola Jokić and the Nuggets.



Date

Game

Time (ET)

Platform

Sun., Feb. 1

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks

7 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo



Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

9:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., Feb. 22

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

6:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., March 1

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., March 8

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., March 15

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., March 22

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., March 29

New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., April 5

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo



Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo



ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

