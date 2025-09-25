 Skip navigation
NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS CONTINUE FROM KANSAS SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

Published September 25, 2025 10:33 AM

NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway Begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network; Pre-Race Coverage on USA Network Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call Race

Diffey, Burton, Letarte, and Dale Jarrett to Conduct Media Conference Call in Advance of Charlotte Cutoff Race this Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 25, 2025 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400, beginning this Sunday, Sept. 28, from Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

The second of three races in the Round of 12, this Sunday’s race will see the winning driver clinch their spot into the Round of 8. The last four drivers at the bottom of the playoff standings will be eliminated at the conclusion of the final Round of 12 race next week on Oct. 5 in Charlotte.

Ryan Blaney won last week’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8, while William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin, who made on-track contact with his fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs last week, round out the top five in the playoff standings. Ross Chastain, currently on the playoff bubble, is the defending Hollywood Casino 400 winner.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

Marty Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Burton and Letarte, with Diffey hosting post-race coverage with Burton and Letarte.

NASCAR PLAYOFFS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

TUESDAY, SEPT. 30, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

NBC Sports NASCAR play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Jarrett will preview next weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff cutoff race in Charlotte and the rest of the postseason on a media conference call on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Interested media members can dial 786-697-3501 to join; passcode: NBC Sports.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 12 STANDINGS

Pos.
Driver
Points
1.
Ryan Blaney*
-
2.
William Byron
+47
3.
Kyle Larson
+41
4.
Christopher Bell
+29
5.
Denny Hamlin
+27
6.
Joey Logano
+24
7.
Chase Elliott
+14
8.
Chase Briscoe
+12

ON THE BUBBLE

9.
Ross Chastain
-12
10.
Austin Cindric
-19
11.
Tyler Reddick
-23
12.
Bubba Wallace
-27

*Clinched Round of 8 berth

This week’s opening tease will be voiced by actor P.J. Byrne, who’s starring in the new legal drama series The Rainmaker on USA Network. Byrne has also been featured in movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Green Book, and Babylon.

Last week’s race in New Hampshire saw the debut of “By the Numbers,” NBC Sports’ new feature highlighting drivers that have driven each of the numbers left in the playoffs. The segment will continue this weekend in Kansas.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play-by-Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte
  • Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns

STUDIO TEAM

  • Host: Marty Snider, Diffey
  • Studio Analysts: Burton, Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – USA Network
  • Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date
Coverage
Platform
Time (ET)
Sat., Sept. 27
Practice and Qualifying
truTV
1 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 28
Countdown to Green
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series – Hollywood Casino 400
USA Network
3 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race
USA Network
6:30 p.m.

