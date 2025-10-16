NASCAR PLAYOFFS RETURN TO NBC & PEACOCK; TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY HOSTS ROUND OF 8 PLAYOFFS THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 19, AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

YellaWood 500 Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Pre-Race Coverage on NBC and Peacock Begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call Race

NBC Sports to Present Live Coverage of Every Green Flag Lap

Talladega Race Winner Joins Denny Hamlin in Championship 4

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 16, 2025 – The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are back on NBC and Peacock! NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Round of 8 continues this weekend from iconic Talladega Superspeedway from Talladega, Ala., with the YellaWood 500 this Sunday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live pre-race coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

This is the first of the three final races of the Cup Series Playoffs, all of which will be on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, all green flag laps will be shown live this weekend so that viewers never miss a moment of the action, utilizing side-by-side breaks to deliver live coverage of every green flag lap.

The second of three Round of 8 playoff races, a win in Talladega this weekend guarantees a spot in the Championship 4 at the final race in Phoenix on Nov. 2. Denny Hamlin won last week’s opening Round of 8 playoff race in Las Vegas, cementing his spot in the Championship 4. This Sunday’s broadcast will feature an exclusive postrace interview with him after last week’s win in Las Vegas (the 60th of his career, moving him into 10th place on the all-time list), where the three-time Daytona 500 winner discussed the emotional victory that earned him a berth into the Championship 4 and a chance for him to win his first Cup Series championship.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe make up the remaining three drivers above the cutoff line. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and 2023 champion Ryan Blaney find themselves below the cutoff line with only two races left before the Championship. Blaney won the 2023 edition of this race en route to his 2023 title.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Marty Snider will host post-race coverage alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, with Letarte joining for pre-race coverage. Jarrett won this race in both 1998 and 2005.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 8 STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Denny Hamlin

*

2.

Kyle Larson

+35

3.

Christopher Bell

+20

4.

Chase Briscoe

+15

ON THE BUBBLE 5.

William Byron

-15

6.

Chase Elliott

-23

7.

Joey Logano

-24

8.

Ryan Blaney

-31



*Clinched Championship 4 appearance

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Dillon Welch

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Oct. 18

Qualifying

truTV

1:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 19

Countdown to Green

NBC, Peacock

1:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series – YellaWood 500

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.



