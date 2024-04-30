NBC SPORTS 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, TUES., APRIL 30, AT 1 P.M. ET
Commentators Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Eddie Olczyk, Larry Collmus, and Senior Producer Lindsay Schanzer
Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports
STAMFORD, Conn. – April 30, 2024 – NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby team will preview the upcoming 150th Kentucky Derby on a media conference call today, Tuesday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET.
Participants include host Mike Tirico; analysts Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey, Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner; handicapper Eddie Olczyk; reporter Donna Brothers; race caller Larry Collmus; and senior producer Lindsay Schanzer.
NBC Sports presents the 150th Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky Derby week coverage gets underway with the Kentucky Oaks this Friday, May 3, at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. For coverage highlights, click here.
Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.
