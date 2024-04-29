NBC SPORTS 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUES., APRIL 30, AT 1 P.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Derby_150_NBCSports_Lockup_Stacked_POS222 Edited.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS MILESTONE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY THIS SATURDAY, MAY 4 AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NICS_POS_FULL_COLOR-01.png
2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CONTINUES AT BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK WITH THE CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Wanda Diamond League_2020
NOAH LYLES, SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, FRED KERLEY & CHRISTIAN COLEMAN HEADLINE TRACK & FIELD DOUBLEHEADER THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC & PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Olympic Trials Wrestling
LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR WRESTLING PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Olympic Torch 2024
OLYMPIC FLAME FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 LIT IN SYMBOLIC CEREMONY IN ANCIENT OLYMPIA

Premier League

Premier League
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PLLogo
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
01_PLML_NASHVILLE2024_PRIMARY_RGB_PURPLE_CITY-ID
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Derby_150_NBCSports_Lockup_Stacked_POS222 Edited.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS MILESTONE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY THIS SATURDAY, MAY 4 AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NICS_POS_FULL_COLOR-01.png
2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CONTINUES AT BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK WITH THE CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Wanda Diamond League_2020
NOAH LYLES, SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, FRED KERLEY & CHRISTIAN COLEMAN HEADLINE TRACK & FIELD DOUBLEHEADER THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC & PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Olympic Trials Wrestling
LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR WRESTLING PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Olympic Torch 2024
OLYMPIC FLAME FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 LIT IN SYMBOLIC CEREMONY IN ANCIENT OLYMPIA

Premier League

Premier League
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
PLLogo
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
01_PLML_NASHVILLE2024_PRIMARY_RGB_PURPLE_CITY-ID
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUES., APRIL 30, AT 1 P.M. ET

Published April 29, 2024 02:36 PM

Commentators Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Eddie Olczyk, Larry Collmus, and Senior Producer Lindsay Schanzer

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.April 29, 2024 – NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby team will preview the upcoming 150th Kentucky Derby on a media conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET.

Participants include host Mike Tirico; analysts Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey, Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner; handicapper Eddie Olczyk; reporter Donna Brothers; race caller Larry Collmus; and senior producer Lindsay Schanzer.

NBC Sports presents the 150th Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky Derby week coverage gets underway with the Kentucky Oaks this Friday, May 3, at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. For coverage highlights, click here.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

· WHAT: NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call

· WHO: Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Eddie Olczyk, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer

· WHEN: Tuesday, April 30, at 1 p.m. ET

· NUMBER: 786-697-3501

· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

--NBC SPORTS--