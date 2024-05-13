 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS’ 60+ HOURS OF INDIANAPOLIS 500 COVERAGE BEGINS TOMORROW WITH LIVE PRACTICE ON PEACOCK

Published May 13, 2024 03:24 PM

Peacock’s Exclusive Coverage of Indianapolis 500 Practice Begins Tomorrow; Daily Coverage This Week Leading Into Qualifying Weekend

Indy 500 Qualifying – Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 Across NBC and Peacock

108th Running of Indianapolis 500 Presented Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2024 – NBC Sports kicks off its 60+ hours of Indianapolis 500 coverage tomorrow exclusively on Peacock with live practice from Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES hits full throttle over the next two weeks from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, headlined by the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

In addition to simulstreaming Indianapolis 500 race coverage, Peacock will be the exclusive home for practice, qualifying, warm up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” beginning tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock with Day 1 of Indy 500 practice sessions.

For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Following is a detailed rundown of NBC Sports’ coverage surrounding the 108th Indianapolis 500:

INDIANAPOLIS 500

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be presented on May 26 with five hours of live coverage, beginning with pre-race coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will again be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying providing more than 50 hours of coverage, getting underway with the first practice session on Tuesday, May 14, at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on the platform.

The NBC broadcast network will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC.

In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Following is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it this month across NBC, Peacock and Universo:

Date

Event

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Tues., May 14

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

9-11 a.m.

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

1-6 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Thurs., May 16

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Fri., May 17

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying

Peacock

11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.

Sun., May 19

Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice

Peacock

12-2 p.m.

Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying

NBC, Peacock

3-6 p.m.

Mon., May 20

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

1-3 p.m.

Fri., May 24

Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day

Peacock

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

Peacock

2:30-4 p.m.

Sat., May 25

Indy 500 Parade

Peacock

12-2 p.m.

Sun., May 26

Indy 500 Pre-Race

NBC, Peacock, Universo

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NBC, Peacock, Universo

12:30-4 p.m.

Mon., May 27

Indy 500 Victory Celebration

Peacock

8:30-11 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--