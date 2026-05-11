NBC SPORTS ACQUIRES EXTRA NFL WEEK 17 REGULAR-SEASON GAME, TO BE PLAYED SATURDAY, JAN. 2, 2027, AT 4:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBCUniversal Home to Three Week 17 Games in Crucial NFL Playoff Run-Up :

Sat., Jan. 2, 2027 (4:30pm ET) – NFL Holiday Special (NBC, Peacock)

Sat., Jan. 2, 2027 (8pm ET) – Peacock NFL Exclusive

Sun., Jan. 3, 2027 (8:20pm ET) – Sunday Night Football (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday Night Football Opener Announced (Sun., Sept. 13 on NBC and Peacock) : Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys visit Jaxson Dart and New York Giants, as John Harbaugh Makes NYG Coaching Debut

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 11, 2026 – NBC Sports has acquired an additional NFL regular-season game to be played on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027, on NBC and Peacock, it was announced today by NBC Sports and the National Football League.

The extra game on NBC Sports’ schedule will be an afternoon matchup on NBC and Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 2, and will be followed by the Peacock NFL Exclusive at 8 p.m. ET. With the two Saturday games and Sunday Night Football on Jan. 3, NBCUniversal will be home to three Week 17 games as playoff races and positioning become more heated.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at the NFL to acquire an additional game for NBCUniversal platforms at a crucial point on the schedule,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With three NFL games in exclusive national windows on the season’s penultimate weekend, we continue to deliver for our owned-stations, affiliates and partners.”

With the additional game, NBC Sports will present 26 NFL games in the 2026 season – the NFL Hall of Fame Game (Thurs., Aug. 6), 22 regular-season games, and three playoff games (two Wild Card games, including one in primetime on Sunday night Jan. 17, and one Divisional Playoff game).

In addition, it was announced this morning on the TODAY show that the Sept. 13 season opener of Sunday Night Football (NBC and Peacock) – primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years – features Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visiting Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, in John Harbaugh’s head coaching debut with New York. The Sunday night opener marks the 15th time the Cowboys face the Giants in NBC’s Sunday Night Football package – the second-most played matchup on NBC’s SNF (Cowboys-Eagles, 17).

NBC Sports’ full 2026 NFL schedule will be announced this Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET with coverage available on NFL Network, ESPN, the ESPN App and NFL+.

The Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027, primetime game marks the fifth Peacock exclusive NFL game – four regular-season games and the January 2024 Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game, which delivered the largest streaming audience in U.S. history at the time.

The Peacock exclusive regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in competing team markets. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets. All games will be available on mobile with NFL+.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games in 2026, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the NFL, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 15 consecutive years.

--NBC SPORTS--