NBC SPORTS AND TEG RUGBY LIVE PARTNER TO PRESENT INTERNATIONAL RUGBY MATCH BETWEEN POWERHOUSES NEW ZEALAND ALL BLACKS & IRELAND FROM CHICAGO’S SOLDIER FIELD ON SATURDAY, NOV. 1 LIVE ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Live Coverage of International Match Featuring the Top Two Teams in the World is Live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ Live Coverage of 2025 Autumn Nations Series on Peacock Begins Earlier that Day (Saturday, Nov. 1)

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through Peacock Sports Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 10, 2025 – NBC Sports and TEG Sports are partnering to present an international rugby matchup between New Zealand and Ireland – the two top teams in the world – from Chicago’s Soldier Field live on CNBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1, it was announced today.

The New Zealand All Blacks, ranked No. 1 in the world and runners-up in the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup, and Ireland, the No. 2 team in the world, met at Soldier Field in 2016 as Ireland defeated the All Blacks for the first time in their 111-year history. Since that historic win, the rivalry has featured 10 international matchups with each team winning five games.

With two of the most successful international teams with passionate fan bases, New Zealand v. Ireland will be contested in front of a sold-out crowd at Soldier Field.

“TEG Rugby Live is excited to be bringing this Ireland v. All Blacks match back to Chicago ten years after it was last played,” said Stephen Cottrell, Managing Director of TEG Rugby Live. “This rivalry has captured the imagination of rugby fans around the world and we are delighted that it will be broadcast on CNBC and livestreamed on Peacock in the United States.”

Earlier that day, NBC Sports kicks off its 2025 Autumn Nations Series coverage, featuring more than 20 matches live on Peacock from November 1-29. Coverage begins on Saturday, Nov. 1, on Peacock with England v. Australia at 11:10 a.m. ET, followed by the United States facing Scotland at 1:40 p.m. ET. 2025 Autumn Nations will take place in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, and features international teams from around the globe. NBC Sports’ full coverage plans will be announced at a later date.

NBC Sports features an extensive collection of rugby programming across multiple platforms, including men’s and women’s Six Nations rugby, Autumn Nations Rugby, and more.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here.

--NBC SPORTS--