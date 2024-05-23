 Skip navigation
2024 SNF Sked - Press Box.png
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK FEATURES MAHOMES MAGIC, RETURN OF RODGERS, STORIED COWBOYS-STEELERS & COWBOYS-49ERS SHOWDOWNS, RECORD SEVEN MATCHUPS OF DIVISION CHAMPIONS, AND MORE IN ‘24
prefontaine Classic 2024.png
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, RYAN CROUSER, AND MORE PARIS OLYMPIC TRACK & FIELD HOPEFULS HEADLINE PREFONTAINE CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, MAY 23, AT 2:30

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER

Premier League

PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
DOWN TO THE WIRE TITLE RACE: FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO WITH TWO WEEKS LEFT IN PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON BEGINS THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 4 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Published May 23, 2024 11:28 AM

11 Motocross Rounds to be Presented Across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2024 Motocross Season

Second Annual SuperMotocross World Championship Final Presented Sat., Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock with Encore Presentation Sun., Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 23, 2024 – The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series continues with the start of the Pro Motocross season this Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway National in Pala, Cal., live at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Reigning Supercross 450SX champion Jett Lawrence, who became only the third rider in history to win the title in his rookie season, looks to defend his Motocross title and extend his undefeated streak (22-0) against 2024 Supercross third-place finisher Chase Sexton, 2021 Pro Motocross champion Dylan Ferrandis, 2023 Pro Motocross 250 champion Hunter Lawrence, and more.

In the 250cc class, a new champion will be crowned as reigning Supercross 250SX West champion RJ Hampshire and Supercross 250SX East champion Tom Vialle look to add to their resume, while SuperMotocross 250 champion Haiden Deegan aims to build on a successful rookie campaign in 2023.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Fox Raceway gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

An encore presentation of the race will air Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto spoke with Hampshire and previewed the upcoming Motocross season on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

· Analyst: James Stewart

· Reporters: Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

DateCoverageNetwork/StreamingTime (ET)
Sat., May 25Pro Motocross – Race Day LivePeacock1 p.m.
Pro Supercross – RacePeacock, USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app4 p.m.
Mon., May 27Pro Supercross – RaceCNBC2 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

DateRace LocationPlatform/NetworkTime (ET)
Sat., May 25Fox Raceway NationalPeacock4 p.m.
Sat., June 1Hangtown ClassicPeacock4 p.m.
Sat., June 8Thunder Valley NationalPeacock, NBC3 p.m.
Sat., June 15High Point NationalPeacock1 p.m.
Sun., June 16High Point NationalUSA Network*3 p.m.
Sat., June 29The Wick 338 NationalPeacock1 p.m.
Sat., July 6RedBud NationalPeacock, NBC1 p.m.
Sat., July 13Spring Creek NationalPeacock, NBC1:30 p.m.
Sat., July 20Washougal NationalPeacock, NBC3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 10Unadilla NationalPeacock1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 17Budds Creek NationalPeacock1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 18Budds Creek NationalUSA Network*Noon
Sat., Aug. 24Ironman NationalPeacock1 p.m.

*Encore presentation


--NBC SPORTS--