NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON BEGINS THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 4 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

11 Motocross Rounds to be Presented Across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2024 Motocross Season

Second Annual SuperMotocross World Championship Final Presented Sat., Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock with Encore Presentation Sun., Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 23, 2024 – The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series continues with the start of the Pro Motocross season this Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway National in Pala, Cal., live at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Reigning Supercross 450SX champion Jett Lawrence, who became only the third rider in history to win the title in his rookie season, looks to defend his Motocross title and extend his undefeated streak (22-0) against 2024 Supercross third-place finisher Chase Sexton, 2021 Pro Motocross champion Dylan Ferrandis, 2023 Pro Motocross 250 champion Hunter Lawrence, and more.

In the 250cc class, a new champion will be crowned as reigning Supercross 250SX West champion RJ Hampshire and Supercross 250SX East champion Tom Vialle look to add to their resume, while SuperMotocross 250 champion Haiden Deegan aims to build on a successful rookie campaign in 2023.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Fox Raceway gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

An encore presentation of the race will air Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto spoke with Hampshire and previewed the upcoming Motocross season on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

· Analyst: James Stewart

· Reporters: Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., May 25 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 1 p.m. Pro Supercross – Race Peacock, USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 4 p.m. Mon., May 27 Pro Supercross – Race CNBC 2 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., May 25 Fox Raceway National Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., June 1 Hangtown Classic Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., June 8 Thunder Valley National Peacock, NBC 3 p.m. Sat., June 15 High Point National Peacock 1 p.m. Sun., June 16 High Point National USA Network* 3 p.m. Sat., June 29 The Wick 338 National Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., July 6 RedBud National Peacock, NBC 1 p.m. Sat., July 13 Spring Creek National Peacock, NBC 1:30 p.m. Sat., July 20 Washougal National Peacock, NBC 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 10 Unadilla National Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17 Budds Creek National Peacock 1 p.m. Sun., Aug. 18 Budds Creek National USA Network* Noon Sat., Aug. 24 Ironman National Peacock 1 p.m.

*Encore presentation





