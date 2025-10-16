NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGINS NEXT WEEK ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Live Coverage Begins with Men’s All-Around Final on Weds., Oct. 22, at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and Women’s All-Around Final on Thurs., Oct. 23, at 7:30 a.m. ET

U.S. Team Features Multiple Paris Olympic Medalists and World Champions

U.S. Olympians John Roethlisberger, Samantha Peszek, Laurie Hernandez, and Tim Daggett to Call Event

USA Gymnastics: World Team Selection Presented by Procter & Gamble Feature Available on Peacock on Oct. 17

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 16, 2025 – NBC Sports will present live coverage of the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia, beginning next Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 a.m. ET, with four consecutive days of live finals coverage.

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the men’s and women’s all-around finals and individual apparatus finals over the course of four days from Oct. 22-25. On Sunday, Oct. 26, NBC will present an encore presentation of the women’s all-around final at Noon ET, with CNBC re-airing the men’s all-around final at 2 p.m. ET that same day.

The U.S. women’s team will be led by Paris Olympic alternates Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson along with Skye Blakely, all of whom have been on World Championship gold-medal winning teams. Wong is the defending U.S. silver medalist, while Roberson placed third; Blakely was the co-winner of the uneven bars title alongside Paris Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera. Joining them is 17-year-old rising star Dulcy Caylor, who was part of the gold-medal winning team at this year’s Pan American Championships.

The U.S. men’s team is headlined by Paris Olympic team bronze medalists Brody Malone and Asher Hong, the latter who is the defending U.S. champion. Joining them will be Pan American Games team gold medalist Brandon Dang, Patrick Hoopes, 2025 NCAA vault champion Kameron Nelson, and 2015 world vault champion Donnell Whittenburg, making his sixth appearance at the World Championships.

Three-time U.S. Olympian John Roethlisberger will call the event alongside 2008 Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek and 2016 Rio Olympic team gold medalist Laurie Hernandez (women’s analysts) and 1984 Los Angeles Olympic team gold medalist Tim Daggett (men’s analyst).

USA GYMNASTICS: WORLD TEAM SELECTION

USA Gymnastics: World Team Selection Presented by Procter & Gamble, NBC Sports’ special featuring detailing the 2025 U.S. women’s selection camp, will debut on Peacock and the NBC Sports YouTube Channel this Friday, Oct. 17. The special, which was produced alongside USA Gymnastics, provides an exclusive and in-depth look at the rigors and intensity of the 2025 U.S. women’s selection camp and features an up-close look at Taylor, Wong, Roberson, and Blakely’s performances that earned them a spot on this year’s edition of Team USA. USA Gymnastics: World Team Selection will also air on NBC Sports’ Olympic program Chasing Gold on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

How To Watch – Weds., Oct. 22 – Sun., Oct. 26 (all times ET)

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

TV – NBC, CNBC

NBC Sports’ 2025 Gymnastics World Championships Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Weds., Oct. 22

Men’s All-Around Final

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Oct. 23

Women’s All-Around Final

7:30 a.m.

Peacock

Fri., Oct. 24

Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 1

3 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 25

Individual Apparatus Finals – Day 2

3 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Oct. 26

Women’s All-Around Final

Noon

NBC*



Men’s All-Around Final

2 p.m.

CNBC*



*Encore presentation

