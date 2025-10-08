NBC SPORTS’ ON HER TURF PARTNERS WITH “WORLD’S FASTEST WOMAN” AND PARIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST MELISSA JEFFERSON-WOODEN AS DEBUT ATHLETE FOR NEW “OHT ATHLETE COLLECTIVE”

Jefferson-Wooden Swept Gold in 100m, 200m, and 4x100-Meter Relay at World Athletics Championships last Month, after Winning Gold and Bronze Medals at 2024 Paris Olympics

New “OHT Athlete Collective” to Utilize Brand Collaborations, Custom Content, and Unique Storytelling to Elevate, Promote, and Inspire Female Athletes

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 8, 2025 – Last month, United States sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden became the world’s fastest woman in 2025 with a record-setting 100m at the World Athletics Championships, highlighting a three gold-medal performance at the event. This week, Jefferson-Wooden is breaking new ground as the debut athlete for NBC Sports’ “On Her Turf Athlete Collective.”

The OHT Athlete Collective is a new program built to amplify women athletes, elevate their stories, and inspire future generations. The OHT collective will work with athletes to create unique opportunities to expand influence and reach using brand collaborations, appearances, and custom content creation.

As the first athlete in the collective, Jefferson-Wooden this past weekend collaborated with On Her Turf to produce a video describing “in her own words” her journey from a small town in South Carolina to the biggest stage in world athletics. The piece features Jefferson-Wooden’s family and friends, including Olympic and World Championship gold-medal relay teammate Twanisha Terry, as they host young athletes at a Youth Track and Field Development Clinic in Myrtle Beach. The video will debut in early November.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa to the OHT Athlete Collective as we continue to expand our commitment to athlete storytelling.” said Lyndsay Signor, NBCUniversal Senior Vice President, Sports Marketing. “On Her Turf has been following and covering Melissa for many years and we can’t wait see where her journey takes her both on and off the track.”

“It’s a true honor to be the very first athlete to headline the On Her Turf Collective,” Jefferson-Wooden said. “What makes this so special is how it all began, completely organically, when I wore an On Her Turf bracelet in Paris. It’s incredible what unfolds when you’re genuine and stay true to who you are and the dreams you believe in.

“This partnership is about so much more than my own success; it’s about creating a platform to positively impact the next generation. I want every young female athlete to see that they can accomplish their wildest dreams – no matter what small town they come from or what resources they have available to them. If my story can light a spark for just one girl, then we’ve done our job.”

Last month, Jefferson-Wooden won the “sprint triple crown” at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, headlined by her 10.61 in the 100m – which made her the “world’s fastest woman” in 2025 and set a World Championships record. In addition, she won gold in the 200m and ran the opening leg of the victorious 4x100m relay. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jefferson-Wooden ran the opening leg of the gold-medal winning 4x100m relay and earned a bronze medal in the 100m.

About On Her Turf

On Her Turf was founded in 2018 as a dynamic platform and community dedicated to women’s empowerment. OHT is a trusted source of inspirational stories of sportswomen around the world for competitive, collegiate and youth sports. OHT celebrates and elevates personal and shared triumphs and struggles with stories that resonate both on and off the field, inspiring action, fostering connection and sparking conversation.

