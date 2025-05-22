NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 80TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT ERIN HILLS MAY 29-JUNE 1 ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, AND PEACOCK

Championship Coverage Begins Thursday, May 29, at Noon ET on USA Network; Weekend Coverage on NBC and Peacock

Transcript – Dan Hicks, Morgan Pressel, Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill Preview 80th U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills

NBC Sports to Utilize Drone Tracing Technology In Partnership with Rolex For First Time at Women’s Major

“Rolex Hour” – Final Hour of Thursday-Sunday Coverage on NBC and USA Network Uninterrupted In Partnership with Rolex

Featured Groups Coverage on Peacock Showcases Two Featured Groups in Both Morning and Afternoon Waves Thursday-Sunday

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Provides On-Site Studio Coverage Beginning Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2025 – NBC Sports will present nearly 100 hours of comprehensive coverage of the 80th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally from Erin Hills Golf Club in Erin, Wis., next Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 1, across NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

This year’s U.S. Women’s Open field is once again led by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has finished inside the top 30 at all seven of her LPGA Tour starts this season but is still in search of her first win of 2025 and her first U.S. Women’s Open title. Yuka Saso is the defending champion, capturing her second U.S. Women’s Open last year at Lancaster Country Club, defeating fellow Japanese player Hinako Shibuno by three shots. Current World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul finished in a tie for sixth last year.

Live Thursday-Friday championship coverage begins at Noon ET on USA Network and shifts to Peacock exclusively at 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and continues on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Sunday’s final round coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For the first time at a women’s major championship, NBC Sports will utilize Emmy Award-winning drone tracing technology in partnership with Rolex for its championship coverage across NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

Additionally, NBC Sports will present the “Rolex Hour” each day, featuring uninterrupted coverage of the final hour of play on NBC and USA Network.

This year’s coverage will also include featured groups coverage on Peacock showcasing two groups in each of the morning and afternoon waves Thursday through Sunday.

80th U.S. Women’s Open Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Cara Banks

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill

: Karen Stupples Reporter: Amy Rogers

Featured Groups Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Damon Hack / George Savaricas

: / Analyst : Amanda Blumenherst

: On-Course: Emilia Doran / Julia Johnson

How To Watch – Thursday, May 29 – Sunday, June 1 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app





Date

USA Network

Peacock

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, May 29

12-6 p.m.

6-8 p.m.



Friday, May 30

12-6 p.m.

6-8 p.m.



Saturday, May 31



1-3 p.m.

3-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 1





2-7 p.m.





GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

NBC Sports will surround the 80th U.S. Women’s Open with nearly 20 hours of live studio coverage from Erin Hills its critically acclaimed Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open on GOLF Channel. Pre-championship coverage begins Tuesday, May 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET, and continues through the conclusion of the championship.

Broadcast Team



Hosts : Anna Jackson

: Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Mel Reid / Paige Mackenzie

: Reporters/Contributors: Beth Ann Nichols / Amy Rogers

Date

Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Women’s Open *

Tuesday, May 27

3:30-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28

1-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 8-9 p.m.

Friday, May 30

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 8-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play



TRANSCRIPT – DAN HICKS, MORGAN PRESSEL, KAREN STUPPLES AND KAY COCKERILL PREVIEW 80TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN AT ERIN HILLS

On Wednesday, members of NBC Sports’ broadcast team – play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analyst Morgan Pressel, and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill – previewed the 80th U.S. Women’s Open on a media conference call. Click here for a full transcript.

--NBC SPORTS--