NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COVERAGE OF 2025 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY TOURNAMENT, BEGINNING WITH OPENING ROUND TOMORROW LIVE ON PEACOCK

One of the World’s Oldest Rugby Championships Begins Tomorrow, Jan. 31, Live at 3:15 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock with First of Three Round 1 Matches as 2024 Runner-Up France Visit Wales

Defending Champion Ireland Visit England This Saturday Live at 11:45 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; Scotland v. Italy Live at 9:15 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

All 2025 Six Nations Matches Stream Live on Peacock; Encore Coverage Presented across NBC and CNBC

Studio Hosts: Alex Corbisiero, Nate Ebner, Brian Hightower

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through Peacock Sports Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 30, 2025 – NBC Sports presents coverage of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations, beginning tomorrow, Jan. 31, with all three opening round matches of one of the world’s oldest rugby championships streaming exclusively on Peacock this weekend.

Opening round coverage this weekend begins with 2024 runners-up France visiting Wales on tomorrow live at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock, while Saturday’s slate includes Italy hosting Scotland at 9:15 a.m. ET and defending champion Ireland visiting England at 11:45 a.m. ET.

All matches throughout the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations – which culminates with the final three Round 5 matches on Saturday, March 15 – will stream live exclusively on Peacock . Television coverage throughout the tournament includes same- or next-day encores across NBC and CNBC.

Ireland won the 2024 Six Nations tournament - its 16th outright title and sixth of the Six Nations era (since 2000). Runners-up and 2022 champions France, featuring 2024 top point scorer Thomas Ramos, aim to win their second tournament in four years after finishing runners-up the last two, while Italy, featuring 2024 player of the tournament Tommaso Menoncello, look to build on the momentum from last year’s fifth-place finish, which snapped eight consecutive years of sixth-place finishes.

The 2025 Six Nations tournament features five of the current top ten men’s teams in the World Rugby Rankings: No. 2 Ireland, No. 4 France, No. 6 Scotland, No. 7 England, and No. 10 Italy, with Wales on the cusp at No. 11.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), Nate Ebner, a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic rugby sevens team and three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will host studio coverage throughout the tournament.

HOW TO WATCH – OPENING ROUND: FRIDAY, JAN. 31-SUNDAY, FEB. 2



Date

Match

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Jan. 31

France v. Wales (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 1

Scotland v. Italy (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.

Peacock



Ireland v. England (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

France v. Wales*

8 a.m.

CNBC



Scotland v. Italy*

10 a.m.

CNBC



Ireland v. England*

Noon

CNBC

*Encore presentation



FINAL 2024 SIX NATIONS TABLE



Pos.

Team

P

W

D

L

PD

Points

1

Ireland

5

4

0

1

84

20

2

France

5

3

1

1

6

15

3

England

5

3

0

2

-5

14

4

Scotland

5

2

0

3

0

12

5

Italy

5

2

1

2

-34

11

6

Wales

5

0

0

5

-51

4



CHAMPIONSHIP FACTS



Ireland , looking to defend their 2024 Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 17 th outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000).

, looking to defend their 2024 Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 17 outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000). Wales has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29).

has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29). France finished second in the past two tournaments tournament after winning the 2022 championship, its first title since 2010.

finished second in the past two tournaments tournament after winning the 2022 championship, its first title since 2010. Scotland , who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place.

, who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place. England , who finished in third place last year, won the 2020 Six Nations championship – their 29th outright title, the most all-time.

England’s 2020 title was their first Six Nations championship since 2017.

, who finished in third place last year, won the 2020 Six Nations championship – their 29th outright title, the most all-time. Italy will make its 26th Six Nations tournament appearance after finishing in fifth place last year, breaking a streak of eight consecutive sixth-place finishes.

NBC Sports’ Six Nations coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the HSBC SVNS Series.

