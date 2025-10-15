NBC SPORTS PRESENTS ENTIRE NOTRE DAME HOME HOCKEY SCHEDULE LIVE ON PEACOCK FOR 2025-26 SEASON

Fighting Irish’s 18-Game Home Slate Begins This Thursday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. ET against St. Lawrence

Notre Dame Face NCAA-Top 10 Opponents in Defending NCAA Champion Western Michigan, Michigan State, Michigan, and Penn State

All Games to be Presented Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 15, 2025 – NBC Sports will present the entire 2025-26 Notre Dame hockey home schedule live on Peacock this season, beginning tomorrow, Oct. 16, when the Fighting Irish host the St. Lawrence Saints at 7 p.m. ET in their home opener from the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. The two-game series concludes this Friday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Notre Dame enters the season with a roster headlined by Preseason All-Big Ten First Team forward Cole Knuble and Second Team defenseman Paul Fischer. The Fighting Irish have a competitive home slate this season, featuring matchups with defending NCAA champions and current No. 2 Western Michigan (Jan. 2), No. 3 Michigan State (Nov. 14-15), No. 4 Michigan (Oct. 31-Nov. 1), No. 6 Penn State (Feb. 27-28), who advanced to last season’s Frozen Four, No. 13 Minnesota (Feb. 13-14), No. 16 Ohio State (Jan. 23-24), and No. 17 Wisconsin (Dec. 5-6).

The upcoming season marks the 13th season of Notre Dame hockey coverage on NBC Sports. The Fighting Irish finished 12-25-1 last season and were eliminated in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Tony Simeone (play-by-play) and former NHL defenseman Steve Konroyd (analyst) are on the call for the first two games and the majority of the season. Conor Clingen will also contribute as a play-by-play voice throughout the season.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 NOTRE DAME HOCKEY SCHEDULE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

Platform

Thurs., Oct. 16

St. Lawrence

7 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Oct. 17

St. Lawrence

7 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Oct. 24

Robert Morris

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 25

Robert Morris

6 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Oct. 31

Michigan

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 1

Michigan

6 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 14

Michigan State

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 15

Michigan State

6 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Dec. 5

Wisconsin

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 6

Wisconsin

6 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 2

Western Michigan

7 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 23

Ohio State

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 24

Ohio State

TBA

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 30

Bowling Green

7 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Feb. 13

Minnesota

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 14

Minnesota

TBA

Peacock

Fri., Feb. 27

Penn State

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 28

Penn State

TBA

Peacock



