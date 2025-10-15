NBC SPORTS PRESENTS ENTIRE NOTRE DAME HOME HOCKEY SCHEDULE LIVE ON PEACOCK FOR 2025-26 SEASON
Fighting Irish’s 18-Game Home Slate Begins This Thursday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. ET against St. Lawrence
Notre Dame Face NCAA-Top 10 Opponents in Defending NCAA Champion Western Michigan, Michigan State, Michigan, and Penn State
All Games to be Presented Live on Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 15, 2025 – NBC Sports will present the entire 2025-26 Notre Dame hockey home schedule live on Peacock this season, beginning tomorrow, Oct. 16, when the Fighting Irish host the St. Lawrence Saints at 7 p.m. ET in their home opener from the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. The two-game series concludes this Friday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Notre Dame enters the season with a roster headlined by Preseason All-Big Ten First Team forward Cole Knuble and Second Team defenseman Paul Fischer. The Fighting Irish have a competitive home slate this season, featuring matchups with defending NCAA champions and current No. 2 Western Michigan (Jan. 2), No. 3 Michigan State (Nov. 14-15), No. 4 Michigan (Oct. 31-Nov. 1), No. 6 Penn State (Feb. 27-28), who advanced to last season’s Frozen Four, No. 13 Minnesota (Feb. 13-14), No. 16 Ohio State (Jan. 23-24), and No. 17 Wisconsin (Dec. 5-6).
The upcoming season marks the 13th season of Notre Dame hockey coverage on NBC Sports. The Fighting Irish finished 12-25-1 last season and were eliminated in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Tony Simeone (play-by-play) and former NHL defenseman Steve Konroyd (analyst) are on the call for the first two games and the majority of the season. Conor Clingen will also contribute as a play-by-play voice throughout the season.
NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 NOTRE DAME HOCKEY SCHEDULE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Thurs., Oct. 16
|St. Lawrence
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 17
|St. Lawrence
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 24
|Robert Morris
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 25
|Robert Morris
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 31
|Michigan
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 1
|Michigan
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Nov. 14
|Michigan State
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 15
|Michigan State
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Dec. 5
|Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Dec. 6
|Wisconsin
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 2
|Western Michigan
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 23
|Ohio State
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Jan. 24
|Ohio State
|TBA
|Peacock
|Fri., Jan. 30
|Bowling Green
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Feb. 13
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 14
|Minnesota
|TBA
|Peacock
|Fri., Feb. 27
|Penn State
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 28
|Penn State
|TBA
|Peacock
