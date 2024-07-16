NBC SPORTS SELECTS NETWORKING PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2024 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

Networks of NBCUniversal to Present Games of the XXXIII Olympiad July 24–August 11, 2024 and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games August 28-September 8

STAMFORD, Conn., July 16, 2024 – NBC Sports has selected Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) to provide networking technology for its all-IP production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and, August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28-September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize Cisco to deliver networking technology for its all-IP production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the deployment of Cisco’s IP Fabric for Media at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Paris, which will allow for the secure and efficient delivery of 4K and 8K content to viewers back in the United States, as well as new mobility and wireless technologies to put viewers closer to the action than ever before. NBC Sports will also leverage Cisco’s market-leading security and observability solutions to deliver a real-time unified view of the organization’s entire network, helping proactively defend critical infrastructure, prevent outages, and refine the overall digital experience.

“NBC Sports is deploying a distributed production infrastructure four times larger than any previous Olympics in Paris,” said Cliff Ryan, VP, Network Engineering, NBC. “Cisco’s high-performance Service Provider and Media Fabric infrastructure has been pivotal in seamlessly supporting this massive change in how and where NBC produces the Olympics.”

Cisco has partnered with NBC Sports for more than a decade, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, Asia and South America.

“NBC Sports and Cisco have consistently set the bar for scaling an all-IP production to deliver exciting and immersive experiences for the largest sporting event in the world, and this year with the help of Cisco’s advancements in simple and secure connectivity, NBC can offer more hours of the Games, on more screens with deeper personalization and interactivity,” said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking.

