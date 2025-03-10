NBC SPORTS SURROUNDS 2025 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WITH COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

Coverage From TPC Sawgrass Begins Tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS Alongside Iconic Par-3 17th Hole

Roughly 25 Championship and Studio Commentators Include Kevin Kisner as Analyst For Weekend Coverage as Well as Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch

Friday’s GOLF Channel Coverage Includes Happy Hour with Smylie Kaufman From 17th Hole

“Be The Right, Club, Today!” – Johnson Wagner Re-Enacts Hal Sutton’s Memorable 18th Hole Approach Tonight, Sutton Joins Live From Wednesday as Live From Commemorates 25th Anniversary of 2000 PLAYERS Win

GOLF Channel and CNBC To Deliver Live Simulsegments Across Both Networks Tuesday/Wednesday Afternoons From Live From Set; Wednesday Features PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan with CNBC’s Dominic Chu

The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav Surrounds THE PLAYERS with Wednesday Preview and Daily Post-Round Episodes

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 10, 2025 – NBC Sports will surround the 2025 PLAYERS Championship with comprehensive live championship and studio coverage from The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach., Fla., across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, beginning tonight with Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Live championship coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. NBC and Peacock will air live weekend coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of THE PLAYERS will feature roughly 25 championship and studio commentators, including analyst Kevin Kisner who will join Dan Hicks in the booth on the weekend, as well as on-course reporting and analysis from Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch.

Friday afternoon’s coverage on GOLF Channel will feature the critically-acclaimed “Happy Hour with Smylie” alongside the 17th hole, as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities. Justin Thomas and Kisner joined Kaufman last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The flagship event of the PGA TOUR, The PLAYERS has been played at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course each year since 1982. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, is the two-time defending champion and became the first player in PLAYERS’ history successfully defend his title last year, overcoming a five-shot deficit to shoot a bogey-free 64 in the final round.

GOLF Channel’s pre-championship presentation will also include live coverage of The Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday afternoon, as fan-favorite content creators will square off in a nine-hole competition which will conclude on the 17th hole.

NBC Sports will utilize more than 60 cameras for its coverage of The PLAYERS, including:



Live tracing drone with enhanced graphic technology tracking players’ shots from above tees and greens;

Drone camera coverage dedicated to the 16 th and 17 th holes;

and 17 holes; A FlyCam set between the 9 th and 18 th holes to run alongside and provide perspectives of tee shots and approach shots;

and 18 holes to run alongside and provide perspectives of tee shots and approach shots; Bunker Cams at the 16th and 17 th hole;

hole; A robotic reverse follow camera from behind the 17 th tee, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck towards the island green to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball;

tee, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck towards the island green to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball; Fixed-wing airplane coverage from high atop the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass;

X-mo and super-slo-mo replays, as well as NBC Sports NBCeeIt zoom technology to make sure fans don’t miss a moment.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

· Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

· Analyst: Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum / Notah Begay III / Gary Koch / Smylie Kaufman

· On-Course: John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Notah Begay III / Roger Maltbie / Curt Byrum

· Interview/Reports: Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, March 13 – Sunday, March 16 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

1-7 p.m.



Friday

1-7 p.m.



Saturday



2-7 p.m.

Sunday



1-6 p.m.



Notable Players This Week

· Scottie Scheffler

· Rory McIlroy

· Xander Schauffele

· Justin Thomas

· Jordan Spieth

· Rickie Fowler

· Wyndham Clark

· Jason Day

· Keegan Bradley

· Tony Finau

Studio coverage on GOLF Channel begins tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS, followed by full-day coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday which begins at 9 a.m. ET. Rich Lerner anchors primetime Live From coverage each evening alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley.

Live From will also include on-course segments and interviews with Johnson Wagner, beginning tonight with Wagner re-enacting Hal Sutton’s memorable “Be the right club, today!” approach shot into the 18th green to clinch the 2000 PLAYERS. Sutton will also join Live From on Wednesday to discuss the 25th anniversary of his memorable victory.

Live From THE PLAYERS Broadcast Team



Host : Rich Lerner / Damon Hack / Anna Jackson

: Rich Lerner / Damon Hack Analyst : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Johnson Wagner / Mark Rolfing / Notah Begay III / Brad Faxon / Arron Oberholser / John Wood / Smylie Kaufman

: Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Johnson Wagner / Notah Begay III Brad Faxon / / John Wood / Smylie Kaufman Reporter: Todd Lewis / Eamon Lynch / Jaime Diaz / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner / Steve Burkowski / George Savaricas / Kira K. Dixon / Jay Croucher

Day

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS

Monday

7-9 p.m.

Tuesday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Thursday

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Friday

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Sunday

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.



GOLF CHANNEL AND CNBC TO DELIVER LIVE SIMULSEGMENTS ACROSS BOTH NETWORKS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONS FROM LIVE FROM SET

GOLF Channel and CNBC will air a pair of simulsegments on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons at 2:45 p.m. ET from GOLF Channel’s Live From THE PLAYERS set alongside the 17th hole. Both segments will feature CNBC’s Dominic Chu and Wednesday’s segment will feature a live interview with PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. The simulsegments will air within CNBC’s Power Lunch and GOLF Channel’s Live From coverage.

THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV SURROUNDS THE PLAYERS WITH WEDNESDAY PREVIEW AND DAILY POST-ROUND EPISODES

The popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – will surround the 2025 PLAYERS with comprehensive coverage, beginning with a full preview episode which will post on Wednesday. Additionally, Rex and Lav will record daily post-round episodes immediately following play to recap the day, culminating with a full Sunday championship episode which will also air on GOLF Channel on Monday, March 17, at 9 a.m. ET.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

