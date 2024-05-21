NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT MORE THAN 350 HOURS OF LIVE USGA CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK AND GOLF CHANNEL IN 2024

NBC Sports to Present Coverage of Eight USGA Championships this Season Beginning with U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club May 30-June 2

U.S. Women’s Open Features Expanded Featured Groups Coverage and Friday ‘Golden Hour’ Peacock Show Hosted by Mike Tirico

U.S. Women’s Open Media Conference Call – Thursday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel Presents Enhanced “Golf’s Longest Day” Coverage With 10 Hours of U.S. Open Final Qualifying Coverage Across Ten Sites on Monday, June 3

All USGA Championships Coverage Streams on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 21, 2024 – NBC Sports will present more than 350 hours of live exclusive USGA championships coverage in 2024 across NBC, Peacock, USA Network and GOLF Channel, beginning Thursday, May 30, with the first round of the 79th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally from Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.

This year’s presentation features coverage of eight USGA Championships including the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) June 13-16 on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

NBC Sports will surround USGA championship play with pre- and post-event coverage, special features, original programming and more, including:

· GOLF Channel’s critically acclaimed Golf Central Live From studio coverage at the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open;

· Enhanced live coverage of “Golf’s Longest Day” on June 3 on GOLF Channel and Peacock, as players compete at ten U.S. Open Final Qualifying Sites across the U.S. and Canada;

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 USGA CHAMPIONSHIPS COVERAGE SCHEDULE

USGA Championship Dates Network/Platform U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally May 30-June 2 NBC, USA Network, Peacock U.S. Open “Golf’s Longest Day” June 3 GOLF Channel, Peacock U.S. Open June 13-16 NBC, USA Network, Peacock U.S. Senior Open June 27-30 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock U.S. Girls’ Junior July 19-20 GOLF Channel, Peacock U.S. Junior Amateur July 26-27 GOLF Channel, Peacock U.S. Senior Women’s Open Aug. 3-4 GOLF Channel, Peacock U.S. Women’s Amateur Aug. 7-11 GOLF Channel, Peacock U.S. Amateur Aug. 14-18 GOLF Channel, Peacock

In addition, GOLF Channel and Peacock will surround the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kan., with comprehensive coverage within Golf Central and Golf Today news programming July 8-10.

79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN AT LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB – MAY 30-JUNE 2

NBC Sports surrounds the U.S. Women’s Open with more than 65 hours of live coverage across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. This year’s coverage features ‘Golden Hour’ on Peacock on Friday, May 31, at 5 p.m. ET, hosted by Mike Tirico. The second-screen experience will feature golfers and Olympic-themed guests discussing Friday’s coverage as players aim to make the cut and also look ahead to this summer’s Paris Olympics.

This year will include expanded featured groups coverage on Peacock showcasing two groups in each of the morning and afternoon waves Thursday through Sunday.

Live Thursday/Friday championship coverage begins at noon ET on Peacock and shifts to USA Network at 2 p.m. ET. Peacock and USA Network will carry lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with NBC’s coverage beginning Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Members of NBC Sports’ U.S. Women’s Open broadcast team will preview the championship on a media conference call this Thursday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

79th U.S. Women’s Open Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Grant Boone

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill

: Karen Stupples Reporter: Amy Rogers

Featured Groups Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Damon Hack / Steve Schlanger

: / Analyst : Amanda Blumenherst

: On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

NBC Sports will surround the 79th U.S. Women’s Open with roughly 16.5 hours of live studio coverage from Lancaster Country Club with its critically acclaimed Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Pre-championship coverage begins on Wednesday, May 29, at 1 p.m. ET and continues through the conclusion of the championship.

Broadcast Team

· Hosts: Kira K. Dixon

· Analysts: Brandel Chamblee / Mel Reid

· Reporters/Contributors: Beth Ann Nichols / Amy Rogers

Date Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Women’s Open * Wednesday, May 29 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 8-9 p.m. Friday, May 31 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 8-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – 6-7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – 7-8 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

124TH U.S. OPEN AT PINEHURST – JUNE 13-16

NBC Sports will surround the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst, the USGA’s 1000th championship, with more than 200 hours of coverage including the main broadcast, featured groups and studio coverage. NBC Sports’ commentator pairings are led by long-time lead golf play-by-play voice Dan Hicks alongside analyst Brandel Chamblee, and Mike Tirico working alongside analyst Brad Faxon.

NBC Sports’ U.S. Open broadcast team includes the returns of Jim “Bones” Mackay and Roger Maltbie as on-course reporters and Gary Koch as an analyst.

NBC Sports will announce its full U.S. Open programming details in the coming days.

124th U.S. Open Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings

Dan Hicks/Brandel Chamblee

Mike Tirico/Brad Faxon

Terry Gannon/Notah Begay III

Steve Sands/Gary Koch

Rich Lerner/Curt Byrum

Tom Abbott/Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporters

John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Jim “Bones” Mackay / Roger Maltbie / Paige Mackenzie / Curt Byrum

Interviews

· Damon Hack / Kira K. Dixon

GOLF’S LONGEST DAY – JUNE 3 ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

GOLF Channel and Peacock provide “Golf’s Longest Day” with 10 hours of live coverage on Monday, June 3, featuring live action and reports from all 10 U.S. Open final qualifying sites around the United States and Canada, as well as from Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) host of the 2024 U.S. Open. This year’s enhanced coverage of Golf’s Longest Day will include more live golf coverage from each site, beginning at noon ET and continuing from 4 p.m. ET until midnight ET.

GOLF Channel reporters will be on-site at various courses while the GOLF Channel studio will break down the results deep into the evening. More details about “Golf’s Longest Day” coverage will be announced in the coming days.



--NBC SPORTS--