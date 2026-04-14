NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT THE SOCCER TOURNAMENT LIVE ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN FROM MAY 30-JUNE 1

TST Media Rights Agreement with NBC Sports Features 17 Matches from TST’s Three $1M Events Live Across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN

Competitors Include 7-a-side entries from Club America, Villarreal CF, Wrexham Red Dragons, Kings League, Hope Solo, Landon Donovan, and More

BOSTON (April 14, 2026) - The Soccer Tournament, the $1 million winner-take-all, 7v7 world championship, today announced it has agreed to a media rights deal with NBC Sports, to present TST’s fourth annual event across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

TST, which has expanded its tournament to three different $1 million winner-take-all events, returns to NBC Sports for the first time since their inaugural event in 2023 and will be featured live on broadcast TV for the first time ever.

This marks the first year of U.S. Soccer and TST’s strategic partnership to elevate the event. U.S. Soccer led negotiations with NBC Sports, working closely with TST as a critical partner in shaping the agreement, underscoring a shared commitment to expanding TST’s reach and relevance.

17 matches from TST’s men’s, women’s, and mixed tournaments will be presented live across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform which offers the most prestigious portfolio of live streamed sports in the United States. NBC Sports’ coverage will kick off on Saturday, May 30, and run through the completion of the event on Monday, June 1, where $3 million in total prizes will be up for grabs.

The NBC broadcast network will air two matches on Saturday, May 30, showcasing two feature teams, and two semifinals matches on Sunday, May 31. NBCSN will air seven additional knockout matches, including the three $1 million championship matches on Monday, June 1. Peacock will exclusively carry six knockout round matches, in addition to all matches that can be seen on NBC and NBCSN. TST 2026 begins on May 27, with all non-NBC Sports matches airing live on YouTube.

“We are excited to return to NBC this year,” said TST CEO and co-founder Jon Mugar. “Peacock is already a destination for millions of soccer fans across the country and having four games live on NBC will give our event and its players an amazing platform.”

“This is an important step in TST’s growth as we showcase a new kind of soccer live on broadcast TV less than two weeks before the biggest moment for the sport in this country,” said U.S. Soccer VP of Business Ventures, Ross Moses. “NBC’s scale and storytelling power with TST’s exciting format, iconic players, and $1 million stakes is a powerful combination and underscores U.S. Soccer’s efforts to grow the game through our In Service to Soccer strategy.”

“We look forward to working with TST and U.S. Soccer to highlight a wall-to-wall weekend of exciting soccer competition,” said Nick Casanova, NBC Sports vice president of programming

TST’s men’s tournament features 48 teams, and is headlined by entries from Liga MX’s Club America, LaLiga’s Villarreal CF, Kings League, and last year’s champions, Bumpy Pitch FC. The women’s tournament features 16 teams, including back-to-back champions US Women, Hope Solo’s Solo FC, and NWSL club NC Courage.

TST Mixed, a brand new event featuring men and women on the same team playing alternating quarters, will be headlined by the Wrexham Red Dragons, US Men’s National Team legend Landon Donovan and his team, Sneaky FC, and Solo FC.

Now entering its fourth year in Cary, TST has continued to expand its global reach and influence. The 2025 event doubled the size of the women’s tournament to 16 teams and achieved a record attendance of 51,730. Nearly 2,000 players representing 34 countries competed across the men’s and women’s fields. Notable past participants include Carli Lloyd, Sergio Agüero, Heather O’Reilly, Luis Nani, Hope Solo, JJ Watt, Steve Nash, Ali Krieger, and Pat McAfee, alongside entries from world-renowned clubs such as Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan, Club América, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United, and Bayern Munich.

The full game schedule for TST can be viewed at thetournament.com, and tickets for all TST games are on sale now at thetournament.com/tst-tickets. For more information, please contact info@thetournament.com.

ABOUT TBT ENTERPRISES

Founded in 2014, TBT Enterprises specializes in hosting high-stakes, open-application sporting events distributed across the world. TBT Enterprises’ first property, The Basketball Tournament (TBT), has crowned nine champions, awarded more than $12 million in prizes, and ushered in innovations such as the Elam Ending® and its signature postgame bracket celebration, since adopted by the NBA and NCAA respectively. Launching June 2023, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will mark TBT Enterprises’ expansion into sports beyond basketball. For more information on TBT Enterprises and its various properties, visit TheTournament.com.

ABOUT THE SOCCER TOURNAMENT (TST)

Launching in June 2023, The Soccer Tournament (TST) is the newest creation from TBT Enterprises. TST is an open-application, million dollar, winner-take-all competition. Teams will face off in a 32-team, World Cup model. It will feature a 7v7 format and host teams from all across the world. For more information on TST and how to enter a team, visit TheTournament.com.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

ABOUT U.S. SOCCER

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

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