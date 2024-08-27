NBCUNIVERSAL ENHANCES ACCESSIBILITY FOR ITS COVERAGE OF PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES

Closed Captioning to be Provided for All Coverage with Commentary

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games to Feature More Audio Description than Ever Before, Including All Coverage on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and the Gold Zone Whip-Around Show on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 27, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be accessible to more viewers of all abilities than ever before, delivering the excitement of the Paralympics with enhanced closed captioning, expanded audio description, and improved digital content accessibility.

Closed captioning, which provides text of the coverage audio for viewers who are Deaf or hard of hearing, will be available for all Paralympic events airing across NBC and USA Network, as well as closed captioning for all digital livestreams with commentary across Peacock, NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, and the NBC Sports app.

More audio description services – interspersing broadcast audio with skilled voices describing Paralympic scenes and context – will be available for viewers who are blind or visually impaired for Paris 2024 than for any previous Paralympics. All coverage on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock, will feature audio description provided by Descriptive Video Works.

Additionally, improved web content accessibility, including keyboard navigation, color contrast and support for screen readers, will be available on NBCParalympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. Livestreams and replays which offer audio description will have English audio description as a language choice within the players on these digital platforms. To easily find all events with audio description, click here.

“For over a decade, Comcast NBCUniversal has been working to address barriers to make our experiences more inclusive,” said Tom Wlodkowski, Vice President, Accessibility at Comcast. “As a consumer of Paralympics programming with audio description, I’m looking forward to fully participating in the joy that the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will bring.”

To contact NBCUniversal about issues related to closed captions, please send an email to CCFeedback@nbcuni.com. For audio description issues, email ADFeedback@nbcuni.com

All of this audio description and closed captioning will be available to Comcast Xfinity customers who experience the Games on the Xfinity X1 platform, including on Xfinity Stream and on Xfinity Flex.

Several unique features will make this year’s Paralympic Games one for the ages, including a breathtaking Opening Ceremony set to take place on the Champs-Élysées at the Place de la Concorde. Located in the heart of Paris, an estimated 4,400 athletes representing over 180 delegations from around the world are expected to take part in the opening festivities. Additional events taking place amidst the iconic Parisian landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, Roland Garros, Versailles, and more. This will be the first time the French capital will host the Paralympic Games.

NBCU’s Paralympic Games coverage will include live coverage across all 22 Paralympic sports set to be streamed on Peacock throughout the duration of the 12-day event. NBCParalympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

For more information on NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, click here. More Paralympic coverage details will be announced soon.

