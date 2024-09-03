NBCUNIVERSAL LAUNCHES “TRANSCONTINENTAL TAILGATE” CONTENT CREATOR PROGRAM FOR 2024 NFL KICKOFF

7 Content Creators, 4 Days, 3 Games, 2 Continents

Social Media Influencers to Travel to Ravens at Chiefs on Thursday; Packers at Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday; and Rams at Lions on Sunday to Create Bespoke Content for Their 65+ Million Followers

Saturday Night Live Star Heidi Gardner to Host Creators at Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 3, 2024 – With one of the most unique NFL Kickoff Weekends set to begin on Thursday, NBCUniversal is launching the “Transcontinental Tailgate,” a first-of-its-kind social media activation in which seven content creators will travel over four days to three NFL games taking place across two continents.

The creator-fueled, interactive experience will take the seven social media influencers on a dream trip to NBCUniversal’s three NFL opening weekend games, traveling more than 10,000 miles across North and South America. They’ll visit:

Thursday, Sept. 5 : Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 NFL Kickoff (NBC and Peacock)

: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs in (NBC and Peacock) Friday, Sept. 6 : Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil, for NFL First Friday – the first-ever NFL game in South America and the first Friday night NFL game on opening weekend since 1970 (Peacock exclusive)

: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil, for NFL First Friday – the first-ever NFL game in South America and the first Friday night NFL game on opening weekend since 1970 (Peacock exclusive) Sunday, Sept. 8: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions on the season debut of Sunday Night Football (NBC and Peacock)

In collaboration with the NFL and its teams, NBC Sports will provide special access to stadiums, teams, mascots, cheerleaders, and celebrity superfans, allowing creators to capture and post about every moment of the experience, completing fun and hilarious challenges at each stadium and participating in experiences unique to each city along the way. Content is also expected to be shared across NBC Sports social media accounts and other NBCU platforms.

“Building on the success of our Creator Collective at the Paris Olympics, the ‘Transcontinental Tailgate’ will bring the excitement of 2024 NFL Kickoff to new audiences through the eyes of the seven diverse creators embarking on this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Lyndsay Signor, SVP, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports. “This activation provides the creators with unprecedented access to the cultural elements that surround NFL games, unleashing their passion and creativity and igniting the interest of avid and casual fans who follow these influencers.”

With more than 65 million combined social media followers, the seven creators participating in the “Transcontinental Tailgate” are Allison Kuch (TikTok), Jack “Chef Cuso” Mancuso (TikTok), Erika Priscilla (TikTok), JoJo Sim, Austin Sprinz (TikTok), Pierson Wodzynski (TikTok), and Nate Wyatt (TikTok).

In Kansas City, Saturday Night Live star and Chiefs superfan Heidi Gardner will help kick off the activation by welcoming the influencers to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and initiating challenges that the creators will turn into content.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans will participate in the entire “Transcontinental Tailgate” trip, covering all aspects of the 10,000-mile journey and telling the stories of the creators’ unique experiences to the show’s loyal viewers.

***

NBC Sports opens the NFL season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs raising their Super Bowl banner before hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Kickoff 2024 on NBC and Peacock. The game is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game and marks the first time that quarterbacks who have won multiple MVP awards meet in Week 1. The next night (Sept. 6), Peacock is the exclusive national home as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, marking the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil and the league’s first opening weekend Friday game since 1970. On Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock, in another opening weekend NFL Playoff rematch, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the season debut of Sunday Night Football.

For more on NBC Sports’ 2024 NFL schedule, click here.

